Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court agrees to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea to stay conviction in defamation case on July 21

    Gandhi has lodged a special petition challenging the Gujarat High Court's decision to deny a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case related to the 'Modi-thieves' comment, which ultimately led to his disqualification as an elected Member of Parliament

    Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea to stay conviction in defamation case on July 21 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 18) granted the request to list Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's petition on July 21. The petition, filed by the Congress leader, seeks a stay of his conviction in a criminal defamation case stemming from his 'Modi-thieves' remark, which led to his disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

    Senior Advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi highlighted Gandhi's petition to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, emphasizing the need for urgent listing. Responding to the plea, the CJI agreed to list the petition on Friday.

    'We have lost a humble and dedicated leader...' PM Modi mourns Oommen Chandy's demise

    Gandhi has lodged a special petition challenging the Gujarat High Court's decision to deny a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case related to the 'Modi-thieves' comment, which ultimately led to his disqualification as an elected Member of Parliament.

    On March 23, 2023, Rahul Gandhi was convicted and handed a two-year prison sentence by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Surat. Consequently, he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha. However, his sentence was immediately suspended, and he was granted bail on the same day, allowing him the opportunity to file an appeal against his conviction within a 30-day period.

    Subsequently, on April 3, Gandhi approached the Surat Sessions Court, challenging his conviction and also requesting a stay on the verdict. However, on April 20, his plea for a stay on the conviction was denied. Nevertheless, the Surat Sessions Court granted bail to Gandhi on April 3, allowing him to remain free until the disposal of his appeal.

    'PM Modi govt, UP CM Adityanath are on target': Mumbai's traffic control room receives threat messages

    The Gujarat High Court, while rejecting Gandhi's revision plea, emphasized that the case against him pertains to a significant and identifiable community (Modi Community) rather than an individual alone.

    Noting Gandhi's position as a senior leader of the oldest political party in India and a prominent figure in the Indian political arena, the Court highlighted his responsibility to safeguard the dignity and reputation of numerous individuals or any identifiable community.

    The Court emphasized that it is essential for Gandhi to ensure that his political activities or statements do not jeopardize the reputation and standing of a large number of people or any specific group.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi govt, UP CM Adityanath are on target': Mumbai's traffic control room receives threat messages AJR

    'PM Modi govt, UP CM Adityanath are on target': Mumbai's traffic control room receives threat messages

    'We have lost a humble and dedicated leader...' PM Modi mourns Ommen Chandy's demise anr

    'We have lost a humble and dedicated leader...' PM Modi mourns Oommen Chandy's demise

    Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Police thwart terror plot; 4 terrorists eliminated

    Army, J&K Police thwart terror plot; 4 terrorists killed in Poonch

    Delhi floods rain predicted for next 2 hours Dengue Malaria cases rise in national capital gcw

    Delhi floods: Rain predicted for next 2 hours; Dengue, Malaria cases rise in national capital

    Oomen Chandy Passes Away: Life and times of a master of political tactics anr

    Oommen Chandy Passes Away: Life and times of a master of political tactics

    Recent Stories

    Mehrangarh Fort to Umaid Bhawan Palace: 9 things you can do when in Jodhpur, Rajasthan ATG EAI

    Mehrangarh Fort to Umaid Bawan Palace: 9 things you can do when in Jodhpur, Rajasthan

    OnePlus opens new store in THIS city and expands its offline presence gcw

    OnePlus opens new store in THIS city and expands its offline presence

    Rajinikanth in Maldives: Jailer star spotted walking on the beach; photo goes viral RBA

    Rajinikanth in Maldives: Jailer star spotted walking on the beach; photo goes viral

    PM Modi govt, UP CM Adityanath are on target': Mumbai's traffic control room receives threat messages AJR

    'PM Modi govt, UP CM Adityanath are on target': Mumbai's traffic control room receives threat messages

    'We have lost a humble and dedicated leader...' PM Modi mourns Ommen Chandy's demise anr

    'We have lost a humble and dedicated leader...' PM Modi mourns Oommen Chandy's demise

    Recent Videos

    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon