High-frequency indicators suggest stronger growth in second half of FY25: RBI

The RBI bulletin noted that the uncertainty surrounding global trade and geopolitical landscape, have had a bearing on domestic equity markets. The benchmark and broader markets declined on account of selling pressures from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as sentiments remained weak.

High frequency indicators suggest stronger growth in second half of FY25: RBI AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 20, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

High-frequency indicators point towards a sequential pick-up in the momentum of economic activity during the second half of 2024-25, which is likely to sustain moving forward, RBI said on Wednesday in its monthly bulletin. The monthly bulletin noted that the Union Budget 2025-26 prudently balances fiscal consolidation and growth objectives by continued focus on capex alongside measures to boost household incomes and consumption.

Retail inflation moderated to a five-month low in January, mainly due to a sharp decline in vegetable prices. The Union Budget 2025-26 has placed thrust on boosting consumption while maintaining the quality of expenditure, with effective capital expenditure/ GDP ratio budgeted to improve to 4.3 per cent in 2025-26 from 4.1 per cent in 2024-25 (RE).

The RBI bulletin noted that the uncertainty surrounding global trade and geopolitical landscape, have had a bearing on domestic equity markets. The benchmark and broader markets declined on account of selling pressures from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as sentiments remained weak. The Indian rupee has depreciated in line with other emerging economies, weighed down by the strength of US dollar.

"Strong macroeconomic fundamentals, along with improvements in various measures of external sector vulnerability, have helped India tide over the ongoing wave of global uncertainty," RBI said.

Headline CPI inflation moderated to a five-month low of 4.3 per cent in January 2025 as food prices, especially those of vegetables recorded a sharp decline driven by the arrival of winter crops in the market.

In the bimonthly monetary policy meeting of February 2025, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank reduced the policy repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25 per cent as growth-inflation dynamics opened up policy space to support growth while remaining focussed on aligning inflation with the target.

The MPC noted that excessive volatility in global financial markets and continued uncertainties about global trade policies, coupled with adverse weather events, pose risks to the growth and inflation outlook. Accordingly, the MPC voted to continue with a neutral stance, which provides the flexibility to respond to evolving macroeconomic conditions.

In the Union Budget for 2025-26 presented on February 1, the central government has announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class. Earlier, this limit was Rs 7 lakh.

The government expects that taxpayers saving money through lesser income tax will plough back into the economy in the form of either consumption, savings or investments.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India gears up to become global aerospace powerhouse with expanding fleets: Report AJR

India gears up to become global aerospace powerhouse with expanding fleets: Report

Aadi Mahotsav: MoUs signed to boost livelihood opportunities for tribal communities AJR

Aadi Mahotsav: MoUs signed to boost livelihood opportunities for tribal communities

Rajasthan Budget 2025: 150 units of free power for households, Jaipur Metro expansion announced AJR

Rajasthan Budget 2025: 150 units of free power for households, Jaipur Metro expansion announced

Steve Jobs' vision, Tim Cook's strategy: How Apple defied odds to become world's most valuable company AJR

Apple's success mantra: How Steve Jobs' vision, Tim Cook's strategy built first trillion-dollar company

India UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement completes 3 years of signing AJR

India-UAE CEPA at three: How the trade pact transformed economic relations

Recent Stories

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025 Date: CCE Main Exam Schedule released, fill the application form from this date iwh

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025 Date: CCE Main Exam Schedule released, fill the application form from this date

Tollywood's THIS movie fails big! Rs. 450 crore spent, but it's 2025's first massive flop; Read on NTI

Tollywood’s THIS movie fails big! Rs. 450 crore spent, but it’s 2025’s first massive flop; Read on

Officer On Duty REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani's family drama, worth your time? RBA

Officer On Duty REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani's family drama, worth your time?

West Bengal govt employees get big pay boost: 90% DA hike, 2.57x salary increase announced AJR

West Bengal govt employees get big pay boost: 90% DA hike, 2.57x salary increase announced

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Shami opens up on 'tough' comeback from injury, reveals what motivated him snt

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Shami opens up on 'tough' comeback from injury, reveals what motivated him

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon