HFCL Limited has joined a research consortium led by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) to develop hollow-core fiber (HCF) technology.

Strategic Partnership for Next-Gen Tech

According to HFCL, the project is funded by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and focuses on advancing optical fiber solutions for next-generation communication networks, including 6G and quantum systems.

Hollow-core fiber is an emerging technology designed to reduce transmission latency and energy consumption compared to traditional solid-core fiber.

As global demand for AI workloads and hyperscale computing increases, the technology is being explored for high-capacity, long-haul, and latency-sensitive applications.

HFCL's Contribution and Indigenous Capabilities

The DoT-supported initiative aims to strengthen indigenous capabilities in this domain to support future 6G and quantum communication infrastructure.

HFCL will provide industry expertise, manufacturing perspectives, and application insights to the consortium to assist in the translational aspects of the research. The company operates an optical fiber manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and cable facilities in Goa and Chennai. Its NABL-accredited laboratories will support validation and pilot-scale development to ensure research outcomes align with practical deployment needs.

Leadership on Indigenous Capabilities

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, said, "We are pleased to join this DoT-supported consortium led by IIT Delhi to advance hollow-core fiber technology, which holds significant promise for next-generation communication networks. As the global telecom ecosystem evolves toward 6G, AI-driven infrastructure, and ultra-low-latency applications, it is important for India to build indigenous capabilities in critical optical technologies."

Fusing Research with Industrial Application

The project integrates optical physics, materials engineering, and electromagnetic design to address performance and implementation challenges.

Professor Deepak Jain, Principal Investigator at IIT Delhi, said, "Hollow-core fiber represents an important frontier in optical science and communication engineering, particularly as global networks evolve toward 6G, quantum communication, and latency-sensitive applications. This DoT-supported project aims to advance fundamental research and system-level understanding of hollow-core fiber technologies within the Indian ecosystem."

The collaboration seeks to connect academic research with industrial capability to accelerate innovation.

According to Professor Jain, "such structured collaboration between academia and industry is critical to accelerating innovation while ensuring alignment with national telecom priorities."

The initiative is expected to contribute to India's long-term capabilities in advanced optical communication technologies and enhance technological self-reliance. (ANI)