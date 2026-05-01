Hero MotoCorp's domestic retail sales grew by 8% to 5,52,713 units in April 2026. Total dispatches surged to 5,66,086 units, with significant growth in ICE (83%) and EV (129%) segments, reflecting robust consumer demand.

Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported its domestic retail sales at 5,52,713 units in April 2026, based on VAHAN registrations, indicating a growth of about 8 per cent, according to the company press release.

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Dispatch and Year-on-Year Growth

The company also reported total dispatches to dealers rising to 5,66,086 units in April 2026, driven by robust domestic demand and growth across segments, according to the release.

"Hero MotoCorp reported a strong performance in April 2026 with dispatches of 566,086 units as compared to 305,406 units during the same period last year," the company said.

Strong Performance Across Segments

The company said its internal combustion engine (ICE) business saw significant growth, adding that the segment "recorded its highest April dispatch in the post-pandemic period... with volumes rising by 83% compared to the previous year."

Growth was broad-based across categories, with the company stating that "growth was broad-based across Entry, Deluxe, Premium and Scooter segments, reflecting sustained consumer demand and strengthening market presence."

VIDA EV Arm Sees Strong Momentum

Hero MotoCorp's electric mobility arm VIDA also saw strong traction. The company said VIDA "continued its strong upward momentum, more than doubling dispatches with record year-on-year growth of 129%."

Global Business Growth

On the global front, the company reported that "the Company's Global Business recorded robust growth with dispatches of 33,653 units," supported by steady demand in international markets.

Dispatch Data Breakdown

As per the dispatch data, motorcycle sales stood at 5,01,791 units, while scooter sales were at 64,295 units in April 2026. Domestic dispatches were at 5,32,433 units, while exports were at 33,653 units during the month.

Network Expansion

The company said it continued to expand its network, adding 70 new touchpoints during the month, while also strengthening its premium retail footprint. (ANI)