HDFC Bank to face downtime on July 13: Full list of services that will be impacted

HDFC Bank has informed its customers about an upcoming system upgrade which will lead to downtime of certain services offered by the private lender. HDFC Bank's scheduled downtime will be on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The upgrade will start at 3:00 AM and end at 4:30 PM on the same day.

HDFC Bank is conducting a system upgrade on July 13 aimed at enhancing customers' banking experience by improving performance speed, it said. The planned outage is set for Saturday, starting at 3:00 am and ending at 4:30 pm that day.

HDFC Bank said, “To minimise disruption, HDFC Bank advises customers to withdraw sufficient funds before 7:30 PM on Friday, 12th July 2024, and to plan all fund transfers in advance. The upgrade is scheduled from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM on 13th July 2024, during a bank holiday to reduce inconvenience. For further details and updates, please visit the HDFC Bank website or contact customer service.”

The services that you may and cannot access during the HDFC planned outage are listed below:

UPI : From 3:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. onwards, you may utilise the following UPI services: send and receive money, make merchant payments (online or by QR code), check your balance, and set or modify your pin.

: From 3:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. onwards, you may utilise the following UPI services: send and receive money, make merchant payments (online or by QR code), check your balance, and set or modify your pin. ATM services : From 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 3:00 am to 3:45 am, you can utilise ATM services. These consist of: checking balances, setting or changing pins, requesting check books or statements, cash withdrawals (with the limited limitations listed below), updating cell numbers, and sending SMS messages.

: From 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 3:00 am to 3:45 am, you can utilise ATM services. These consist of: checking balances, setting or changing pins, requesting check books or statements, cash withdrawals (with the limited limitations listed below), updating cell numbers, and sending SMS messages. Cash deposit, fund transfer, mini statement, enquiry/Billpay services and cardless cash withdrawal will not be available during HDFC scheduled downtime.

NetBanking and MobileBanking : These will be available during the system upgrade.

: These will be available during the system upgrade. Fund transfer: Throughout the upgrade time, all fund transfer methods—including branch transfers, IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, and online account-to-account transactions via HDFC Bank—will not be accessible.

According to the communication shared by the bank with its customers, this technical upgrade is to increase the speed of the bank’s servers to make itself capable of handling more traffic.

