Indian stock markets saw a sharp decline, with the Sensex dropping over 475 points and the Nifty falling below 25,300. The downturn was triggered by the US government's announcement of a steep hike in H-1B visa fees to USD 100,000.

Indian stock markets on Monday, September 22, 2025, opened on a weak note as investors reacted to the news of a steep increase in US H-1B visa fees. US President Donald Trump’s move to charge USD 100,000 for new H-1B applications has raised fresh concerns for Indian IT companies, which rely heavily on sending staff abroad to deliver projects.

At the start of trade, the BSE Sensex fell 475.16 points to 82,151.07, while the Nifty 50 slipped 88.95 points to 25,238.10. In the previous session, the Sensex had closed at 82,626.23 and the Nifty at 25,327.05. Broader markets were also in the red, with the BSE Midcap index down 262.45 points (0.56 per cent) and the Smallcap index falling 193.76 points (0.35 per cent) to 54,428.28.

Gift Nifty points to a weak start

Singapore-traded Gift Nifty, an early indicator for Indian markets, also signaled a cautious start, dropping 75 points to 25,360 compared to its previous close of 25,435. The market jitters largely stem from worries that higher visa fees could eat into profits and slow down project deployment for IT firms.

Global markets give a mixed picture

Across Asia, markets were mixed on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 629.19 points (1.39 per cent) to 45,671, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 206.10 points (0.78 per cent). South Korea’s Kospi added 33.50 points, and Shanghai’s SSE Composite inched up 2.50 points (0.07 per cent). Investors were also keeping an eye on US tech stocks, with Apple shares falling after its iPhone 17 launch raised questions about demand.

IT sector takes the hit

Back home, IT giants like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and HCL Tech led the losses. Analysts say the new H-1B fee could disrupt the traditional model of sending Indian employees to work on-site abroad, potentially affecting margins and timelines for overseas projects.

Market watchers noted that while the immediate impact may not be severe, sustained higher visa costs could reshape how Indian IT companies operate globally.