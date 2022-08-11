Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gucci, Tag Heuer to start accepting payments in cryptocurrencies in USA

    The companies join luxury label Balenciaga, fast food chain Chipotle, airline major Emirates and more in accepting cryptocurrencies. Both companies tweeted that they will begin accepting ApeCoin via BitPay for purchases.

    Gucci Tag Heuer to start accepting payments in cryptocurrencies in USA gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    Gucci, an upscale Italian fashion brand, and Tag Heuer, a Swiss wristwatch, said on Wednesday that they will now accept cryptocurrency payments in the United States. Both businesses announced through Twitter that they will start taking ApeCoin for payments using BitPay.

    The move towards crypto by Gucci comes despite the ongoing crypto bear market, in which all major crypto coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, etc. have shed heavy red blood. Customers of Gucci in the US will now be able to make in-store purchases using APE, and BitPay, a company that has previously assisted well-known companies like AMC Theaters accept cryptocurrency payments, will be in charge of managing the payment infrastructure.

    "Now accepting @ApeCoin payments via @BitPay, select Gucci boutiques in the USA expand the range ofcryptocurrencies available for in-store purchases, yet another step in the House's exploration of Web3," Gucci said in a tweet.

    Also Read | Trouble for crypto exchange WazirX, ED freezes Rs 64.67 crore

    "Now, you can not only flex your @BoredApeYC #NFTs with style on the #TAGHeuerConnected Calibre E4, but you can also buy your watch with @ApeCoin! @BitPay #crypto #blockchain," Tag Heuer wrote in its tweet, adding that it will only do so in the United States.

    Also Read | 3 Meme Coins That Will Make You Rich: Mehracki, Kishu Inu , and Floki Inu

    The businesses join others in accepting cryptocurrencies, an unregulated digital currency notorious for its volatility, as a form of payment, including fashion brand Balenciaga, restaurant chain Chipotle, airline giant Emirates, and more.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kia recalls 2.6 lakh Optima sedans and 1 lakh Rio cars; here's why

    Kia recalls 2.6 lakh Optima sedans and 1 lakh Rio cars; here's why

    Elon Musk sells 7 92 million Tesla shares worth USD 6 88 billion gcw

    Elon Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.88 billion

    Delhi Petrol Dealers Association announces 'No CNG Sale' day; here's why - adt

    Delhi Petrol Dealers Association announces 'No CNG Sale' day; here's why

    India at 75 Nykaa's Falguni Nayar to Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola-9 top women entrepreneurs in India RBA

    India@75: Nykaa's Falguni Nayar to Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola-9 top women entrepreneurs in India

    Xiaomi Realme other Chinese smartphones companies may be banned in India Here s why gcw

    Xiaomi, Realme, other Chinese smartphones companies may be banned in India; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    India fumes after China backs Pakistan-bred JeM terrorist at UNSC

    India fumes after China sides with Pakistan-bred JeM terrorist

    Lower your salary, p**** - Barcelona fans hurl abuses at Frenkie De Jong amid transfer saga (VIDEO)-ayh

    'Lower your salary, p****' - Barcelona fans hurl abuses at Frenkie De Jong (VIDEO)

    Leaked Laal Singh Chaddha becomes prey of torrent sites drb

    Leaked! Laal Singh Chaddha becomes prey of torrent sites

    Good news for Apple users No delays with iPhone 14 launch suggest latest reports gcw

    Good news for Apple users! No delays with iPhone 14 launch, suggest latest reports

    football epl Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to critics as Manchester United gears up to bounce back against Brentford snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to critics as Man United gears up to bounce back

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon