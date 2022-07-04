Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 Meme Coins That Will Make You Rich: Mehracki, Kishu Inu , and Floki Inu

    First Published Jul 4, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    Cryptocurrencies are all the rage these days. If you're not on the bandwagon, you're missing out! In this blog post, we'll take a look at three meme coins that have the potential to make you rich. These cryptocurrencies are Mehracki (MKI), Kishu Inu (KISHU), and Floki Inu (FLOKI). So, what are you waiting for? It's time to get investing!
    Mehracki (MKI) Will Have Various Usage Areas in Real Life.

    Mehracki (MKI), one of the best performing projects in the pre-salestage in the crypto markets, has a roadmap that investors appreciate, although it is being developed as a meme coin. Especially preferred by long and medium-term investors, (MKI) is followed closely by many analysts. Most investors predict that the (MKI) token will gain in value in the long run.

    Built on the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, which is widely known forperforming very successfully in terms of transaction speeds.
     

    Mehracki (MKI)developers state that the project is not just a meme coin; it has many different uses. It is indicated that NFT collections will be used in real-life. Mehracki (MKI), which will cooperate with the service and tourism sectors, plans to offer privileges to NFT holders in these sectors.

    Mehracki (MKI) is also a profitable investment with its staking program. Investors can earn passive income through staking and gain voting rights in management. Mehracki (MKI), which will be led entirely by the community through voting, plans to reward the governing organization and stakers differently.

    Kishu Inu (KISHU): Another Dog-Themed Meme Coin.

    When the Kishu Inu (KISHU) chart is examined, it can be said that there are heavy volatile movements. Kishu Inu (KISHU), which reacts strongly to the market in specific periods, can make serious rises and falls when stock markets have high volatility. We can say that the project, which has lost 65% of its value since its last significant increase on October 30, is currently in a stable condition. It would be appropriate to mention that there will be such sharp decreases and rises in the future for Kishu Inu (KISHU), which has caught a great rise after being flat. 

    Floki Inu (FLOKI): Another Meme Coin Supported by Elon Musk.

    Floki Inu (FLOKI) is being developed by Elon Musk's brother Kimbal Musk. Famous entrepreneur Elon Musk also supports the project from time to time through wacky tweets on social media. (FLOKI), which makes serious leaps due to social media actions, is known for offering frequent earning opportunities. Among the partners of the project is a company called Million Garden Movement. The agreements made by the Floki INU (FLOKI) project, especially with sports clubs, are followed with interest by the community. Fenerbahce (TURKEY) and Spartak Moscow (RUSSIA) are among the clubs with which the project has recently signed agreements. 
    The Upshot

    The three meme coins we’ve highlighted in this blog post – Mehracki (MKI), Kishu Inu (KISHU), and Floki Inu (FLOKI) – are all worth watching as they continue to grow in value. If you’re looking for apotentialinvestment, now is probably the time to do so; their values will only increase as more people learn about them. Keep an eye on our blog for future updates on these and other trending coins! 
    Links:
    Mehracki Token
    Join Presale: presale.mehracki.io/register
    Website: mehracki.io

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

