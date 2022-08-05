Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trouble for crypto exchange WazirX, ED freezes Rs 64.67 crore

    Enforcement Directorate claims that WazirX alleged assisted around 16 fintech companies in laundering the proceeds of crime using the crypto route by encouraging obscurity and having lax AML (anti-money laundering) norms.

    Trouble for cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, ED freezes Rs 64.67 crore
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 6:03 PM IST

    Bank deposits worth Rs 64.67 crore of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX have been frozen by the Enforcement Directorate as part of a money laundering probe. 

    Also Read: 16 key takeaways from the RBI's fourth monetary policy review

    The Enforcement Directorate had, on August 3, conducted raids in Hyderabad against a director of Zanmai Lab Pvt Limited, which owns WazirX. The agency claimed that he was "non-cooperative".

    The agency's probe against the crypto exchange is linked to its ongoing investigation against a number of Chinese loan apps (mobile applications) working in India.

    The agency had charged WazirX last year for alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

    "It was found that WazirX Director Sameer Mhatre has complete remote access to the WazirX database. But despite that, he did not provide details of the transactions relating to crypto assets purchased from the proceeds of crime of instant loan app fraud," the ED claimed in a statement.

    "WazirX has been unable to give any account for the missing crypto assets due to lax KYC norms, non-recording of transactions on blockchains to save costs, loose regulatory control of transactions between WazirX and Binance, and non-recording of the KYC of the opposite wallets," the ED further claimed.

    Stating that WazirX made no efforts to trace these crypto assets, the Enforcement Directorate claimed that the firm had actively assisted around 16 accused fintech companies in laundering the proceeds of crime using the crypto route by encouraging obscurity and having lax AML (anti-money laundering) norms.

    Therefore, the Enforcement Directorate said, equivalent movable assets of WazirX to the tune of Rs 64.67 crore were frozen under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

    Also Read: Exercise Skylight: Indian Army's large scale test of satellite-based systems

    Also Read: Kerala: Meet the Islamic students who won Ramayana quiz; urge all Indians to learn from the epic

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    A Detailed Guide to Setting Up a Retirement Plan-snt

    A Detailed Guide to Setting Up a Retirement Plan

    16 key takeaways from the RBI's fourth monetary policy review

    16 key takeaways from the RBI's fourth monetary policy review

    RBI hikes interest rates to pre-Covid levels; Here's how this impacts you

    RBI hikes interest rates to pre-Covid levels; Here's how this impacts you

    LIC becomes top ranked Indian firm on Fortune 500 list Reliance SBI included gcw

    LIC becomes top-ranked Indian firm on Fortune 500 list; Reliance, SBI included

    IndiGo launches 'sweet 16' anniversary sale; know offer details here - adt

    IndiGo launches 'sweet 16' anniversary sale; know offer details here

    Recent Stories

    Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan Exclusive I am a very secured man when it comes to multi starrer films drb

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'I am a very secured man when it comes to multi-starrer films'

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Wrestling bouts come to a halt after loudspeaker crashes down from ceiling-ayh

    CWG 2022: Wrestling bouts come to a halt after loudspeaker crashes down from ceiling

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Bhavina Patel assured of silver after entering para-table tennis final-ayh

    CWG 2022: Bhavina Patel assured of silver after entering para-table tennis final

    Bengaluru woman throws 4-year-old child from fourth floor

    Bengaluru woman throws 4-year-old child from fourth floor

    Priyanka Chopra exposes her cleavage in sexy dress; netizens troll for her dark skin tone legs RBA

    Pictures: Priyanka Chopra exposes her cleavage in sexy dress; netizens troll for her dark skin tone legs

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon