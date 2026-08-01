India's gross GST revenue rose 15.4% YoY to Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July 2026. This growth was fueled by a 28.8% increase in import-related GST and a 10.1% rise in domestic collections. Net GST revenue for the month stood at Rs 1.81 lakh crore.

India's gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 15.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July 2026, driven by a sharp increase in GST revenue from imports and steady growth in domestic collections, according to data released by the Goods and Services Tax Department. Gross GST revenue stood at Rs 1.83 lakh crore in July 2025.

In July 2026, domestic gross GST revenue increased 10.1 per cent to Rs 1.45 lakh crore from Rs 1.31 lakh crore a year earlier. Revenue from imports recorded a significantly stronger growth of 28.8 per cent, rising to Rs 66,511 crore from Rs 51,626 crore in July 2025.

Net Revenue and Refunds

After accounting for refunds, net GST revenue increased 15.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.81 lakh crore in July 2026, compared with Rs 1.57 lakh crore in the corresponding month last year. Net domestic revenue rose 10.5 per cent to Rs 1.27 lakh crore, while net revenue from customs-related GST climbed 30.3 per cent to Rs 54,223 crore. Total GST refunds stood at Rs 29,968 crore in July, up 13.1 per cent from Rs 26,495 crore a year earlier. Domestic refunds increased 7.3 per cent to Rs 17,680 crore, while refunds related to exports through ICEGATE rose 22.7 per cent to Rs 12,288 crore.

Financial Year-to-Date Performance

The cumulative picture for the financial year so far also remained positive. Gross GST collections during April-July 2026 rose 10.1 per cent to Rs 8.43 lakh crore from Rs 7.66 lakh crore in the year-ago period. Net GST revenue increased 9.2 per cent to Rs 7.21 lakh crore from Rs 6.61 lakh crore.

State-wise GST Performance

Among major states, Maharashtra recorded GST revenue of Rs 32,210 crore in July, up 13 per cent year-on-year, while Gujarat's collections increased 19 per cent to Rs 12,923 crore. Karnataka posted 12 per cent growth at Rs 13,854 crore, Telangana rose 19 per cent to Rs 5,819 crore and Uttar Pradesh recorded 15 per cent growth at Rs 9,651 crore.

The data showed some divergence across states, with Tamil Nadu's GST revenue declining 1 per cent, Andhra Pradesh falling 5 per cent and Madhya Pradesh declining 10 per cent. Sikkim recorded a sharper 59 per cent decline, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand saw collections fall 22 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively.

The department noted that the figures are provisional and actual numbers may vary slightly upon finalisation. (ANI)