On August 1, oil marketing companies reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by over Rs 200 across major cities. This revision is expected to lower operating costs for businesses like restaurants, hotels, and eateries, providing relief to the hospitality sector.

Restaurants, hotels, roadside eateries and other commercial establishments received a major boost on August 1 as oil marketing companies (OMCs) slashed the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by over Rs 200 across key cities. The revision, which came into effect from the first day of the month, is expected to lower operating costs for businesses that rely heavily on commercial cooking gas.

City Commercial LPG (19 kg)

City Commercial LPG (19 kg) Delhi Rs 2,728.00 (Reduced by Rs 202) Mumbai Rs 2,691.50 (Reduced by Rs 194.00) Kolkata Rs 2,872.50 (Reduced by Rs 209) Chennai Rs 2,906.00 (Reduced by Rs 200.00) Bengaluru Rs 2,821.00 (Reduced by approx. Rs 200) Hyderabad Rs 2,985.00 (Reduced by Rs 206.00)

The August 1 revision reduced commercial LPG cylinder prices by around Rs 200 across cities, while domestic 14.2-kg LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged.

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The latest cut applies only to commercial LPG cylinders used by hotels, restaurants, food outlets, caterers and other businesses. There has been no change in the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder, which continues to be sold at the existing rates in different states. Domestic cooking gas prices are revised separately and depend on government policy and subsidy decisions.

The reduction comes at a time when global energy markets remain volatile due to geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in crude oil prices. Despite the uncertainty in international markets, the decline in commercial LPG prices is expected to provide relief to businesses, particularly in the hospitality and food service sectors, where fuel is a significant operational expense.

Industry observers believe the latest revision could help restaurants and small businesses manage costs more effectively, although the extent to which the benefit is passed on to consumers will depend on individual businesses.

The monthly LPG price revision will continue to be closely watched by businesses and consumers alike, as future changes will depend on trends in global fuel prices, exchange rates and domestic energy policy.

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