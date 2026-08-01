On August 1, gold prices in India increased, tracking international market gains, while silver prices remained firm. The rise, affecting both 22 and 24-carat gold, is driven by global economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and central bank policy expectations.

Gold prices traded higher across India on Saturday, August 1, tracking gains in the international bullion market, while silver prices remained firm at elevated levels. Investors continued to favour precious metals amid global economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations and expectations surrounding major central bank policy decisions.

According to the latest market update, 24-carat gold increased by around Rs 100 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold also registered a similar rise in most major cities. At the same time, silver was priced at Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram (Rs 234.90 per gram) in the domestic market, reflecting steady demand from both industrial users and retail buyers.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (August 1)

City 22K Gold (Rs /10g) 24K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,32,710 Rs 1,44,770 Rs 2,34,900 Mumbai Rs 1,32,560 Rs 1,44,610 Rs 2,34,900 Kolkata Rs 1,32,560 Rs 1,44,610 Rs 2,34,900 Chennai Rs 1,32,560 Rs 1,44,610 Rs 2,34,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,32,560 Rs 1,44,610 Rs 2,34,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,32,560 Rs 1,44,610 Rs 2,34,900

Bullion analysts say the movement in gold and silver prices continues to be influenced by global macroeconomic developments, including interest rate expectations, geopolitical tensions and the performance of the US dollar. Gold remains a preferred safe-haven investment during periods of uncertainty, while silver is supported by both investment demand and industrial consumption.

In India, retail bullion prices vary slightly from one city to another due to local taxes, transportation costs and jewellers' margins. Buyers are advised to verify the prevailing rates with local jewellers before making purchases, especially during the festive and wedding season when demand for gold jewellery typically rises.

With global bullion markets expected to remain volatile, analysts believe both gold and silver prices could witness further movement in the coming sessions. Investors are advised to monitor international trends, currency movements and domestic demand before making fresh purchases or investment decisions.