The Groww IPO allotment was finalized on November 10, with status available on the registrar's, BSE, and NSE websites. The issue saw strong interest, being subscribed 17.6 times.

If you have applied for the Groww IPO, today's the big day! The company will finalise share allotments on Monday (November 10) and investors can now check whether they have received shares. The allotment status is available on the IPO registrar's official website, MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (formerly Link Intime India Private Ltd).

The Groww IPO was open for subscription from November 4 to November 7 and witnessed an enthusiastic response from investors across categories.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Slips to Rs 4

The grey market premium (GMP) for Groww shares stands at around Rs 4 today. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band, that suggests a possible listing price of Rs 104 per share, which is about 4% higher than the issue price of Rs 100.

However, analysts note that the GMP has been on a declining trend for nearly two weeks. It has dropped from Rs 16.70 at its peak to Rs 4, indicating a more cautious sentiment ahead of the stock's listing.

Strong Subscription, Smooth Refunds

By the final day of bidding, the Groww IPO was subscribed 17.6 times, reflecting strong interest from retail and institutional investors alike.

If you didn't get any shares, don't worry. Refunds will be initiated on November 10, the same day the allocated shares are credited to successful applicants' demat accounts.

The Groww IPO listing date is set for Wednesday, November 12, when trading will begin on both the BSE and NSE.

How to Check Groww IPO Allotment Status

You can easily check your allotment status through three official platforms the registrar's portal, BSE, or NSE.

1. On Registrar's Website (MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd)

Visit MUFG Intime IPO Portal

Select ‘Groww IPO’ from the dropdown list

Choose any of the three options: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN

Pick ASBA or non-ASBA as your application type

Enter your details, complete the captcha, and hit Submit

2. On BSE Website

Visit the BSE IPO Application Status Page

Select Groww IPO, and enter your application number or PAN

Choose your application type, and click Search

3. On NSE Website

Visit NSE IPO Allotment Page

Sign up or log in with your PAN and password

Once logged in, you'll see your Groww IPO allotment details

Key Dates to Remember