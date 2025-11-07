Musk was speaking at Tesla’s annual general meeting, where, among other updates, Tesla approved his $1 trillion pay package.

Elon Musk said, “at some point SpaceX should become a public company.”

Musk is also figuring out ways for Tesla shareholders to own SpaceX stock.

Musk was speaking at Tesla’s annual general meeting, where, among other updates, Tesla approved his $1 trillion pay package.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Thursday that he is working out a way for Tesla shareholders to own stock in SpaceX, and that his rocket company “should” eventually go public.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“I want to try to figure out some way for Tesla shareholders to participate (invest) in SpaceX. I've been giving a lot of thought to how to give people access to SpaceX stock,” Musk reportedly said at Tesla’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

“Maybe at some point SpaceX should become a public company despite all the downsides of being public," he said.

Although Musk suggested a SpaceX IPO is in the distant future, the potential listing could be one of the largest in history. SpaceX is one of the largest privately-owned companies globally, with a reported valuation of $400 billion.

The comment comes as SpaceX is becoming an increasingly large and influential vendor for the U.S. defence and aerospace industries. The company recently won a $5.9 billion contract for 28 rocket missions through 2029 under the U.S. Space Force program and is reportedly set to receive $2 billion in federal funding to develop satellites for the Golden Dome project.

OpenAI, one of the world’s largest privately owned tech firms, is reportedly considering a public market debut that could value the AI giant at around $1 trillion.

Meanwhile, the Tesla AGM on Thursday had other substantial updates. The company announced that shareholders approved Musk’s pay package, valued at $1 trillion at the upper end. Musk also unveiled new designs for Tesla Cybercab and Semi Truck, and promised to showcase the next-generation Roadster on April 1, 2026.

Tesla shares gained 1.6% in after-hours trading on Thursday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment flipped to ‘bullish’ as of early Friday, from ‘bearish the previous day.

As of the last close, TSLA stock has gained 10.4% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<