Alternate and green energy, especially wind power, will be crucial for meeting India's rising electricity demand, says Parliamentary Committee Chairperson Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne, citing government plans to boost capacity by 2032 to tackle heatwaves.

Clean Energy Roadmap and Wind Power Focus

Alternate and green energy sources will play a key role in meeting India's rising electricity demand, especially during extreme summer heat, Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy, told ANI.

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After a meeting of the committee, Barne said the committee reviewed the country's clean energy roadmap, with a special focus on expanding wind energy capacity to meet the growing demand for electricity. He said the panel discussed the potential of wind energy in India and was briefed on the government's target to increase power generation from wind energy by 2030, along with the progress made so far.

According to Barne, details were shared with the committee regarding the target to generate electricity from wind energy by 2030, including all the output, and complete information regarding the progress made was shared with the panel. The government aims to maximize electricity generation capacity over the next decade through these clean energy pathways.

The committee evaluated detailed strategies to expand renewable capacity alongside existing solar infrastructure projects to establish a more resilient national grid.

Tackling Summer Electricity Demand

Addressing the immediate challenges of summer load spikes and delayed seasonal rains, Barne acknowledged that rising temperatures across Indian states directly correlate with heavy electricity consumption. "See, in every state of India, when the heat increases, the power demand also increases," Barne said. "This is the first time that the government has tried to subsidize the power demand. The government has tried to increase the electricity supply. In solar, wind, hydro, wind power."

The Chairperson mentioned that the government has tried to increase the electricity supply. "Modi's government has tried to increase this supply. In future, this problem will be reduced," Barne said.

The increase in domestic power consumption remains tied to expanding urban populations and the widespread use of heavy cooling appliances. "In the whole country, if you take a look at every city, the heat has increased. The use of AC and other equipment has increased the electricity consumption," Barne said.

Future Projections and Storage Capacity

"In the future, the government should pay attention to this. By 2032, the electricity consumption in the country will increase," he stated.

Speaking about the country's storage capacity, Barne noted that "The storage will increase. The storage capacity will also increase. And I think this problem will not occur in the future."

"See, the government's intention is that till 2032, there should be more and more electricity generation," Barne said.

Pollution Control and Urban Green Energy

"And to stop pollution, green energy should be used as much as possible," he added. "And to bring awareness in people's minds, every citizen's mind, the government is working hard. In the city where the population is increasing, there should be more use of green energy," Barne explained.

The Chairperson noted that the government is trying to reduce pollution, referencing that the Delhi government has tried to achieve this. He emphasized that the government is trying to use green energy in every big city, making repeated efforts to ensure that pollution is reduced. The objective is not just for the Delhi government, but efforts are being made everywhere to control pollution.

Impact of International Fuel Markets

The discussion on alternative energy sources is also touched upon fluctuating international fuel markets, which influence the domestic pricing of conventional fossil fuels.

"When the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing internationally, then the prices of petrol and diesel are increased by the government," Barne said. "Sometimes the prices are reduced by the government. Depending on the current situation, the government should think about this and reduce the prices," he noted.

(ANI)