The Indian government has set a target to bring 100 lakh additional hectares under micro-irrigation between 2025-26 and 2029-30 to enhance water-use efficiency and promote climate-resilient agriculture through its PDMC scheme.

The government has set a target of bringing an additional 100 lakh hectares under micro-irrigation over five years between 2025-26 and 2029-30 as part of its efforts to strengthen climate-resilient agriculture and improve water-use efficiency, a release said.

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The Per Drop More Crop Initiative

According to the release on National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), "The Government has set a target of bringing 100 lakh hectares under micro-irrigation over the five-year period from 2025-26 to 2029-30."

It added, "Achieving these targets necessitates the annual coverage of at least 20 lakh hectares under micro-irrigation through the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme."

The Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) initiative is aimed at improving water-use efficiency through precision irrigation and water-saving technologies such as drip and sprinkler irrigation.

According to the release, "Implemented since 2015-16, about 109 lakh hectares have been covered under the scheme, with ₹26,325 crore released as central assistance, significantly improving water-use efficiency."

How Micro-Irrigation Works

Explaining the objective of the initiative, the release said, "PDMC primarily focuses on improving efficient use of water at the farm level through micro-irrigation techniques, particularly drip and sprinkler irrigation."

The release further stated, "Drip irrigation involves the targeted application of water to the root zone through emitters attached to lateral pipes, thereby minimising losses and optimising resource use."

On sprinkler irrigation, the release said, "It distributes water under pressure through a network of pipes and nozzles, simulating rainfall and ensuring uniform coverage across the field."

National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture

The release described the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture as a key intervention under the National Action Plan on Climate Change aimed at mitigating the impact of climate variability on agriculture while ensuring long-term food and livelihood security.

According to the release, "The National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) promotes climate-resilient farming through a set of targeted and integrated interventions."

The release added that the mission supports sustainable agriculture through improved water-use efficiency, soil health management and climate-resilient farming systems. (ANI)