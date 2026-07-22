The Union Government released the draft Telecommunications Rules, 2026, to merge six separate guidelines for TV and radio services into a unified framework. This move aims to improve ease of doing business and streamline compliance for broadcasters.

The Union Government has released the draft Telecommunications (Television, Radio and Associated Services) Rules, 2026, aimed at consolidating existing guidelines for television and radio services into a unified framework under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. The proposed regulations seek to merge six separate sets of guidelines into a single rule book to improve ease of doing business and streamline compliance for broadcasting entities, according to information provided by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

A Unified and Simplified Rulebook

"With this set of rules, the industry will now have a unified and significantly simplified rule book. These rules are designed to harmonize the existing regime while promoting ease of doing business in the Television and Radio broadcasting sector," the Ministry said in a statement.

Consolidation of Existing Guidelines

The draft integrates the Policy Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, alongside guidelines governing Direct-to-Home (DTH) broadcasting services and Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) broadcasting services. It also incorporates policy guidelines covering the expansion of private FM radio broadcasting services under Phase III, revised guidelines for setting up Community Radio Stations, and provisions for Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services.

Union Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined the draft measure in a written reply to a starred question in the Lok Sabha, raised by MPs Mukeshkumar Chandrakaant Dalal and Dineshbhai Makwana.

Support for Industry Transition

To cushion the impact of the regulatory shift, the proposal incorporates transitional mechanisms for current operators. "To support industry transition to new regulatory framework, the draft rules provide for voluntary migration of existing licenses/permission to the new authorisation framework or continuation of existing licences/permission until migration."

Focus on Regional Expansion

The draft framework also addresses regional availability and expansion goals across broadcasting formats. "The draft rules contain provisions to improve availability of Television and Radio services, including community radio services, across the country, including remote and rural areas of Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh."

Call for Stakeholder Feedback

The draft rules have been published on the official website of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, where stakeholder inputs, comments, and suggestions have been invited until July 27, 2026. (ANI)