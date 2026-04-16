The government has notified an SEZ for Tata Semiconductor's first chip fab plant in Dholera, Gujarat, creating 21,000 jobs. This follows key reforms in SEZ laws to boost India's semiconductor ecosystem, with other projects also approved.

Tata to Establish India's First Chip Fab in Dholera SEZ

The government has formally notified that a Special Economic Zones (SEZ) will be set up by Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing Private Limited exclusively for Electronic Hardware and Software including IT/ITES at Dholera in Gujarat.

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In an official statement the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Thursday stated that the notified SEZ spans over 66.166 hectares of land, the facility at Dholera in Gujarat is expected to create nearly 21,000 jobs, marking it as India's first chip fabrication plant. The ministry added that the SEZ is designed to support electronic hardware, software, and IT-enabled services, and includes enabling infrastructure and a dedicated approval mechanism to streamline operations and logistics.

Government Reforms Boost Semiconductor Sector

Earlier, the government had taken several significant steps to strengthen India's semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem through progressive reforms in the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) law and targeted approvals of sector-specific SEZs. In line with the Government's focus, the ministry stated that these reforms are aimed at promoting high-value, capital-intensive investments, fostering innovation, and enhancing ease of doing business on developing a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem.

The government has also done key amendments to the SEZ Rules, 2006 through the notification dated June 3, 2025 to address the unique requirements of semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, including reduction in minimum land requirement from 50 hectares to 10 hectares, flexibility in encumbrance norms, inclusion of free-of-cost supplies in Net Foreign Exchange calculations, and permitting domestic sales in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) on payment of applicable duties.

Other Key SEZ Approvals

Following through on these reforms, the Board of Approval for SEZs accorded approvals to major proposals of setting up of SEZs for semiconductor and electronics. Micron Semiconductor Technology India Pvt Ltd is establishing an SEZ for semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging in Sanand, Gujarat, with an estimated investment of Rs 13,000 crore, while Aequs Group is setting up an electronic component manufacturing SEZ in Dharwad, Karnataka.

Building a Future-Ready Semiconductor Ecosystem

These projects are expected to catalyse the development of domestic value chains, generate high-skilled employment, and reduce import dependence.

These SEZs are envisaged to contribute to the gradual build-up of a robust, competitive, resilient, and future-ready semiconductor ecosystem. These initiatives, together with industry participation and policy support, are facilitating and paving a way for the creation of integrated manufacturing clusters, strengthening domestic capabilities, and positioning India as an emerging hub for semiconductor and electronics production. (ANI)