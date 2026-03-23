The Petroleum Ministry has dismissed rumors about converting 14.2 kg LPG cylinders to 10 kg variants. It also announced the activation of 3.5 lakh new PNG connections and a new policy allotting 50% of commercial LPG to states and UTs.

Govt Dismisses LPG Cylinder Conversion Rumours

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, on Monday, dismissed reports regarding the conversion of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders into 10 kg variants as "highly speculative." Speaking at an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, urged the public to disregard these rumours, emphasizing that the focus remains on stabilizing supply and curbing illegal trade. "Reports of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders converted to 10 kg LPG cylinders are highly speculative. Don't believe in speculation," Sharma stated while addressing the media.

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Update on Energy Infrastructure and Supply

Providing an update on the country's energy infrastructure, Sharma noted that the government successfully activated approximately 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections over the last three weeks. "About 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial PNG connections have been given or activated in the last three weeks. The supply of LPG still remains a matter of concern, but there is no dry out at the LPG distributorships. Panic booking of LPG has reduced, and delivery is normal," she said.

New Policy for Commercial LPG Allocation

The Joint Secretary also announced that 50 per cent of commercial LPG will be allotted for the state government and union territories. "Regarding commercial LPG, now about 50% volume of commercial LPG will be at the disposal of the state governments and the union territories. The Government of India has requested the state governments to include restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing, dairy units, subsidised canteens or outlets run by state government or local bodies for food, community kitchens and five kg FTL for migrant labour in this allocation... Till now, about 20 states and union territories have allocated commercial LPG, and about 15 thousand 800 tonnes of commercial LPG have been uplifted," Sharma stated.

(ANI)