The government greenlit the third tranche of 22 projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, with investments totalling Rs 41,863 crore to strengthen India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem and domestic value chains.

The government on Friday approved the third tranche of projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), as part of its continued push to strengthen India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem. A total of 22 applications have been approved, with cumulative investments amounting to Rs 41,863 crore. The approvals were announced at an event attended by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, , Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Commerce and Industry; and S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Boosting Domestic Value Chain

The approved projects span a wide range of critical electronic components, including printed circuit boards (PCBs), lithium cells, connectors, camera modules, display modules, aluminium extrusions, and mobile phone sub-assemblies. These components are essential to strengthening domestic value chains in sectors such as consumer electronics, mobile devices, automotive electronics, and industrial applications.

Major Projects and Employment Generation

The third tranche is expected to generate significant direct employment across multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

Among the companies approved in the third tranche are Vital Electronics, which will set up a multi-layer PCB manufacturing facility in Maharashtra generating 110 jobs, and Motherson, whose project in Tamil Nadu is expected to create 5,741 employment opportunities. Amara Raja-ATL will establish advanced components manufacturing operations in Haryana with an estimated employment generation of 3,550 people, while Tata Electronics will undertake mobile phone manufacturing in Tamil Nadu, creating 1,500 jobs.

The third tranche also includes NPSPL Anode Material, which will manufacture battery materials in Andhra Pradesh and generate 600 jobs, and Yuzhan Technology, which will produce enclosures for mobile devices. AT&S India and ILJN Ascent will strengthen India's high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB ecosystem with facilities in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, generating 1,207 and 1,540 jobs, respectively. Further, Amphenol High Speed Interconnect India will manufacture connectors in Karnataka with employment for 186 people, while Samsung will establish a display module sub-assembly unit. CIPSA Tech will set up a multilayer PCB facility in Andhra Pradesh creating 100 jobs, and Kunshan Q Tech will manufacture camera modules, generating around 700 jobs.

ECMS: Overall Progress and Vision

Ashwini Vaishnaw said today that a total of 46 ECMS applications have been approved till now with an investment intention of Rs 54,557 crore.

In mid-November, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had approved 17 more proposals under the second tranche of Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). These approved projects span across the country with a total investment of Rs 7,172 crore, cumulative projected production of Rs 65,111 crore.

The ECMS programme aims to develop strong manufacturing capacity and capabilities and integrate Indian companies with Global Value Chains (GVCs). Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw had highlighted in November that ECMS is unlocking the next phase of value chain integration, from devices to components and sub-assemblies, ensuring India's electronics sector reaches USD 500 billion in manufacturing value by 2030-31.

The Union Cabinet on March 28, 2025, approved the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme with a funding of Rs 22,919 crore to make India Atmanirbhar in electronics supply chain. The first tranche of seven projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). The scheme has received wonderful response from both domestic and global companies. 249 applications have been received in the first phase. These represents Rs 1.15 lakh crore investment, Rs 10.34 lakh crore production. (ANI)