Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Monday heaped praise on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, calling the day a "golden day" for Tata Motors and its extended family, as the first Land Rover Evoque rolled out of the company's new manufacturing facility in the State.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Chandrasekaran recalled that just 16 months ago, in September 2024, Chief Minister Stalin had laid the foundation stone for the plant and assured full support from the State government. "At that time itself, the Chief Minister said, 'Whatever facilities you want and whatever approvals you need, our government will give full cooperation,' and asked us to start the manufacturing industry within 16 months," he said. Fulfilling that promise, the new facility saw its first vehicle the Land Rover Evoque roll off the production line on Monday. The Chief Minister himself drove the vehicle as a symbolic inauguration of the factory, marking the commencement of operations.

A 'Significant Milestone' for Tata Motors

Chandrasekaran described the plant as a significant milestone for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), noting that it would operate at an advanced technological level and strengthen the group's manufacturing capabilities in India. He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, and State officials for their support in enabling the project to be completed on schedule.

Tata Group's Expanding Footprint in Tamil Nadu

Highlighting the Tata Group's expanding footprint in Tamil Nadu, Chandrasekaran said, "the State has emerged as a key hub for the conglomerate. The Tata industry in Tamil Nadu has created a big presence." He pointed to the growth of Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Taj Hotels, Tata Electronics, and other group companies over the past four years.

Future Plans and Production Capacity

Chandrasekaran confirmed that the "Tata Motors, JLR industry will be at an advanced level" as it scales up production over the coming years. He further said the plant was conceived to bring the latest Tata Motors models as well as Jaguar Land Rover models. "It has been built with a production capacity of 3 lakh vehicles. This will probably be the beginning for us to produce high-end vehicles...," he added.

Boosting the State's Automotive Ecosystem

The new Tata Motors-JLR facility is expected to boost employment, enhance the State's automotive ecosystem, and reinforce Tamil Nadu's reputation as one of India's leading destinations for large-scale manufacturing investments. (ANI)