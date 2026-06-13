Gold and silver prices increased significantly on June 13, driven by international gains and demand for safe-haven assets. The rally is fueled by global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and inflation concerns. In India, prices for both metals reached new highs, with gold nearing a key benchmark.

Gold and silver prices witnessed a strong upward trend on June 13, supported by gains in international bullion markets and rising investor demand for safe-haven assets. Precious metals remained in focus as global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and expectations surrounding interest rate decisions continued to influence market sentiment.

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Gold prices moved closer to the psychological Rs 1 lakh mark per 10 grams in several Indian cities. According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold traded above Rs 1.45 Lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold crossed Rs 1.36 Lakh per 10 grams. The rally follows renewed buying interest in bullion as investors seek protection against inflation and market volatility.

Major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad recorded higher gold prices compared to the previous trading session. The gains were in line with international trends, where spot gold and COMEX gold futures strengthened amid growing demand for safe assets.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (June 13, 2026)

City 22K Gold (Rs /10 gm) 24K Gold (Rs /10 gm) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,36,360 Rs 1,45,830 Rs 2,60,100 Mumbai Rs 1,36,210 Rs 1,48,590 Rs 2,60,100 Kolkata Rs 1,36,210 Rs 1,48,590 Rs 2,60,100 Chennai Rs 1,38,010 Rs 1,50,560 Rs 2,60,100 Bengaluru Rs 1,36,210 Rs 1,48,590 Rs 2,60,100 Hydearbad Rs 1,36,210 Rs 1,48,590 Rs 2,65,100

Rates may vary slightly across jewellers due to making charges, local taxes and logistics costs.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today: Yellow Metal Recovers, Silver Rallies; Check Latest City-Wise Rates

Silver prices also remained firm, extending their recent rally. The white metal traded above Rs 2.60 lakh per kilogram in several domestic markets, reflecting strong industrial and investment demand. Silver has outperformed many commodities in recent weeks, benefiting from its dual role as both a precious metal and an industrial input used in sectors such as solar energy, electronics and manufacturing.

Analysts attribute the rise in precious metals to a combination of factors, including geopolitical uncertainties, concerns over global economic growth and expectations that major central banks could adopt a more accommodative policy stance if economic conditions weaken. A softer dollar and fluctuating bond yields have also provided support to bullion prices.

Market experts believe gold and silver may continue to remain volatile in the short term, with investors closely monitoring developments in global financial markets. Any major changes in inflation data, interest rate outlooks or geopolitical tensions could influence the direction of bullion prices.

Despite elevated prices, demand for jewellery, coins, bars and investment products remains resilient in India. With the wedding season, festive purchases and global market developments driving sentiment, both gold and silver are expected to remain key assets for investors seeking stability amid uncertainty.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (June 11): Gold Rebounds; Silver Holds Above Rs 2.49 Lakh