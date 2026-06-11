On June 11, gold and silver prices traded higher. Gold recovered from recent declines, boosted by safe-haven demand and a softer US dollar amid global economic uncertainty. Silver remained firm near record levels, supported by strong industrial demand from sectors like solar and electronics.

Gold and silver prices traded higher on June 11, with the yellow metal recovering from recent declines and silver continuing to hold firm near record levels. The rebound in bullion prices comes amid renewed safe-haven demand, a softer US dollar and investor focus on global economic and geopolitical developments.

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According to the latest rates, 24-carat gold was priced at around Rs 1,49,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold traded near Rs 1,36,590 per 10 grams across major Indian cities. Meanwhile, silver prices remained above Rs 2.49 lakh per kilogram, reflecting strong momentum in both domestic and international markets.

In Delhi, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,49,000 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold at Rs 1,36,590. Similar trends were seen in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai, where gold prices recorded modest gains compared to the previous trading session. The increase follows positive movement in global bullion markets, where investors sought safety amid uncertainty surrounding interest rates, inflation and economic growth.

Gold, Silver Rates in Major Cities (June 11)

City 22K Gold (Rs /10g) 24K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg)

Delhi Rs 1,36,590 Rs 1,49,000 Rs 2,49,900

Mumbai Rs 1,36,440 Rs 1,48,850 Rs 2,49,900

Kolkata Rs 1,36,440 Rs 1,48,850 Rs 2,49,900

Bengaluru Rs 1,36,440 Rs 1,48,850 Rs 2,49,900

Chennai Rs 1,37,990 Rs 1,50,540 Rs 2,59,900

Hyderabad Rs 1,36,440 Rs 1,48,850 Rs 2,59,900

Silver continued its upward trajectory, supported by strong industrial demand and improving investor sentiment. Analysts note that demand from sectors such as solar energy, electric vehicles, electronics and manufacturing has strengthened silver's fundamentals. The metal's dual role as an industrial commodity and a store of value has helped sustain prices despite fluctuations in broader financial markets.

On the commodities front, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded in positive territory, while silver futures also remained firm. Internationally, COMEX gold and silver prices witnessed gains as traders monitored upcoming economic data and signals from major central banks regarding future monetary policy decisions.

Experts say domestic bullion prices are influenced by a combination of factors, including global spot prices, import duties, rupee-dollar exchange rates, transportation costs and local taxes. As a result, gold and silver rates vary slightly from one city to another.

Market participants expect bullion prices to remain volatile in the short term as investors react to inflation data, interest-rate expectations and geopolitical developments. However, demand from jewellers, wedding-season purchases and long-term investors continues to provide support to the precious metals market.

Key Market Drivers

• Rebound in global gold prices

• Softer US dollar boosting bullion demand

• Safe-haven buying amid geopolitical uncertainty

• Strong industrial demand supporting silver

• Investor focus on inflation and interest-rate outlook

• Wedding season and jewellery demand in India

Market Outlook

Analysts believe gold could remain supported near the Rs 99,000 mark, while silver may continue to outperform due to strong industrial consumption and supply-demand dynamics. Future price movements will depend on global economic data, central bank decisions and international market sentiment.