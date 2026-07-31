On July 31, gold and silver prices in India remained elevated due to global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, boosting their safe-haven appeal. The average price for 24-carat gold was Rs 1,44,950 per 10 grams, while silver traded above Rs 2.19 lakh per kilogram.

Gold and silver prices in India remained elevated on Friday, July 31, as investors continued to favour precious metals amid global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. According to the latest bullion data, the average price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,44,950 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,32,871 per 10 grams. Silver (999 fine) was trading above Rs 2.19 lakh per kilogram in major Indian cities, reflecting sustained demand for the white metal alongside gold.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (July 31)

City 24K Gold (Rs /10g) 22K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,44,440 Rs 1,32,403 Rs 2,19,740 Mumbai Rs 1,44,690 Rs 1,32,633 Rs 2,19,270 Kolkata Rs 1,44,500 Rs 1,32,458 Rs 2,19,830 Chennai Rs 1,45,110 Rs 1,33,311 Rs 2,20,760 Bengaluru Rs 1,44,800 Rs 1,32,733 Rs 2,20,290 Hyderabad Rs 1,44,920 Rs 1,32,843 Rs2,20,470

Note: Gold and silver prices are indicative and may vary slightly across jewellers due to local taxes, GST, making charges and other regional factors. Consumers should check live bullion rates before making a purchase.

The precious metals market has witnessed strong buying interest in recent months, supported by safe-haven demand, expectations around global interest rates and geopolitical developments. While domestic bullion prices vary slightly from city to city because of transportation costs, local taxes and jewellers' margins, the overall trend remained firm on July 31.

For jewellery buyers, 22-carat gold continues to be the preferred choice due to its durability, whereas 24-carat gold, known for its 99.9% purity, remains the benchmark for investment in bars and coins. Silver, meanwhile, continues to attract both industrial users and investors, with demand supported by its growing use in electronics, solar energy and other manufacturing sectors.

Market experts advise buyers to compare prices across jewellers, verify BIS hallmark certification for gold jewellery and check the purity of silver before making purchases. Final retail prices may differ from bullion rates after adding Goods and Services Tax (GST), making charges and other local levies.

Despite minor day-to-day fluctuations, both gold and silver have delivered strong returns over the past year, reinforcing their appeal as hedges against inflation and financial market volatility. Analysts believe bullion prices will continue to react to movements in the US dollar, central bank policy decisions and global geopolitical developments.

Consumers planning purchases for weddings, festivals or investment purposes are advised to check live rates before buying, as bullion prices can change during market hours. With both gold and silver hovering near historic highs, investors are closely watching domestic and international market trends for further price direction.