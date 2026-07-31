NSE reported a 9% YoY rise in consolidated total income to Rs 5,252 crore and a 7% increase in consolidated PAT to Rs 3,120 crore for Q1FY27. The operating EBITDA margin improved to 79%, supported by growth in transaction charge revenue.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) reported a 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 5,252 crore for the first quarter of FY27, while its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased 7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,120 crore.

The exchange, in an official statement, reported that consolidated total income of Rs 5,252 crore for Q1FY27, compared with Rs 4,798 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. It stated, "Consolidated Total Income in Q1FY27 increased by 9 per cent YoY to Rs 5,252 crore. Consolidated Profit After Tax in Q1FY27 increased by 7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,120 crore".

Revenue Breakdown

The exchange also shared that the consolidated revenue from transaction charges stood at Rs 3,623 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 3,154 crore in Q1FY26. Revenue from data connectivity charges was Rs 258 crore, while operating investment income stood at Rs 234 crore. Revenue from data feed and terminal services came in at Rs 150 crore during the quarter.

Expenditure and Profitability

On a consolidated basis, total expenditure increased to Rs 1,129 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 1,053 crore in the year-ago period.

NSE reported a consolidated operating EBITDA of Rs 3,594 crore for Q1FY27. The operating EBITDA margin improved to 79 per cent, up 119 basis points year-on-year.

Consolidated profit after tax rose to Rs 3,120 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 2,924 crore in Q1FY26, registering a 7 per cent year-on-year increase.

Earnings Per Share

The exchange's earnings per share (EPS), on a non-annualised basis, stood at Rs 12.61 for Q1FY27, compared with Rs 11.81 in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Contribution to Exchequer

NSE said its contribution to the exchequer, including collections and payments, stood at Rs 20,579 crore during the first quarter of FY27. The contribution included Securities Transaction Tax/Commodities Transaction Tax (STT/CTT) of Rs 18,313 crore, stamp duty of Rs 980 crore, GST of Rs 657 crore, income tax of Rs 373 crore, and SEBI fees of Rs 256 crore.

Of the total Rs 18,313 crore collected as STT/CTT, the equity derivatives segment accounted for 57 per cent, while the cash market (delivery-based) segment contributed 37 per cent and the cash market (intraday) segment accounted for 6 per cent.

NSE said the financial performance during the quarter was supported by growth in transaction charge revenue, while the exchange also maintained a strong operating profitability with an EBITDA margin of 79 per cent.

The exchange's contribution to the exchequer during the quarter remained significant at Rs 20,579 crore, comprising taxes, duties and regulatory fees. (ANI)