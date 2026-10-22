Gold and silver prices vary across major cities on October 22, with 24-karat and 22-karat gold serving different purposes. Before purchasing these precious metals, buyers should verify BIS-hallmarked purity, confirm live rates, and demand an itemized bill.

Gold prices hovered near a one-week low as rising oil prices fuelled inflation concerns amid Middle East tensions. Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability.

Gold, Silver Prices On October 22

City22kt Gold24kt GoldSilver (1kg)
New DelhiRs 13,404Rs 14,622Rs 2,29,900
MumbaiRs 13,389Rs 14,607Rs 2,29,900
ChennaiRs 13,389Rs 14,607Rs 2,29,900
KolkataRs 13,389Rs 14,607Rs 2,29,900
BengaluruRs 13,389Rs 14,607Rs 2,29,900
HyderabadRs 13,389Rs 14,607Rs 2,29,900

Key Buyer Checklist Before Purchasing Precious Metals

To ensure transparency and protect your purchase, financial experts recommend following these essential steps before buying gold or silver:

Verify Purity Standards: Always opt for BIS-hallmarked gold to guarantee correct karat purity (e.g., 24K, 22K, or 18K).

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Confirm Live Rates: Check the prevailing spot rate with trusted local jewelers on the day of purchase, as prices adjust throughout trading hours.

Inspect the Itemized Bill: Demand a detailed invoice clearly breaking down: The base cost of the metal by weight, Applicable making/designing charges, and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Understand Silver Dynamics: Unlike gold, silver prices are influenced by both investment demand and industrial usage (such as electronics and green technologies), leading to distinct price movement patterns.