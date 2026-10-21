Markets are navigating a complex mix of inflation concerns, rising energy costs and monetary policy uncertainty, leaving investors closely focused on what could come next.

Gold prices extended their recent decline on Wednesday, hovering near a one-week low as investors weighed the implications of rising oil prices and prepared for key signals from the US Federal Reserve regarding the future path of interest rates.

The precious metal registered a fourth consecutive session of losses, reflecting growing expectations that US monetary policy will remain restrictive for longer. Market participants are increasingly concerned that elevated energy costs could keep inflationary pressures alive, reducing the likelihood of an early easing cycle from the central bank.

Spot gold slipped 0.1 per cent to $4,121.27 per ounce during trading and touched its weakest level since October 15 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery also declined 0.1 per cent, trading at $4,139.50 per ounce.

The move highlights a broader shift in investor sentiment that has dominated precious metals markets over the past two months. Expectations of higher borrowing costs have weighed heavily on gold despite its traditional role as a hedge against inflation.

Analysts say investors are increasingly positioning for additional interest-rate increases after repeated indications that inflation remains more persistent than policymakers would like.

Gold generally benefits during periods of economic uncertainty and rising consumer prices. However, higher interest rates often reduce its attractiveness because the metal does not generate yield, making interest-bearing assets relatively more appealing.

Attention is now turning to next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which is expected to provide further guidance on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

Current expectations suggest policymakers are likely to leave rates unchanged this month. Nevertheless, financial markets continue to anticipate additional policy tightening before the end of the year.

Oil Rally Adds Fresh Inflation Concerns To Market Outlook

The renewed pressure on gold comes as energy markets remain highly volatile.

Oil prices rose by more than $1 per barrel, with Brent crude continuing to trade above the $110 mark. Rising tensions in the Middle East have increased concerns about possible supply disruptions, contributing to the latest gains in crude markets.

The rise in energy costs is particularly important because it risks feeding broader inflationary pressures throughout the economy. Higher fuel, transportation and production costs can eventually pass through to consumers, complicating inflation-fighting efforts by central banks.

Recent economic data has reinforced those concerns. Consumer inflation and producer price figures released last week came in stronger than expected, suggesting that price pressures remain elevated despite previous monetary tightening measures.

As a result, investors are increasingly focused on whether the Federal Reserve may need to keep interest rates higher for longer than previously anticipated.

Market expectations currently point to a pause at the upcoming policy meeting. However, economists surveyed by Reuters largely expect another rate increase in December. Futures markets also continue to reflect expectations for additional tightening extending into 2027.

Another major event on investors' calendars is the upcoming release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures index, the inflation measure most closely monitored by the Federal Reserve. The data is expected to provide further insight into whether inflation is moving back towards the central bank's 2 per cent target.

The uncertainty surrounding rates has not been limited to gold. Other precious metals also faced selling pressure during the session.

Spot silver declined 1.3 per cent to $57.2502 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.1 per cent to $1,630.11. Palladium recorded the steepest decline among the major precious metals, dropping 2 per cent to $1,080.92 per ounce.