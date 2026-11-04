On November 4, gold and silver prices increased globally and in India, supported by easing crude oil prices and a softer US dollar. International spot gold surpassed $3,961 per ounce, while silver crossed $50. Domestic Indian markets reflected similar upward trends.

Gold and silver prices edged higher in early trade on Wednesday, November 4, as investors assessed easing crude oil prices and the US dollar's movement from recent weekly highs. The softer oil and currency trends helped ease inflation concerns, providing some support to precious metals.

In the international market, spot gold traded just above $3,961 per ounce, registering a gain of 0.81% over the previous 24 hours. Silver also moved higher, rising 0.50% to trade above the $50 mark. US gold futures gained 0.60% to $3,963.90 per ounce, while silver futures advanced 0.48% to $49.99 per ounce.

In the domestic market, spot gold closed Tuesday's session at Rs 1,37,034 per 10 grams, while silver settled at Rs 1,76,148 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). December gold futures closed almost flat at Rs 1,39,433 per 10 grams. Silver futures, meanwhile, gained 0.11% to settle at Rs 1,79,891 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver rates in Indian cities on November 4

City 22K Gold 24K Gold Silver Delhi Rs 1,29,739 Rs 1,41,637 Rs 1,86,284 Mumbai Rs 1,29,556 Rs 1,41,436 Rs 1,86,209 Kolkata Rs 1,29,372 Rs 1,41,236 Rs 1,86,309 Chennai Rs 1,29,817 Rs 1,41,722 Rs 1,86,309 Bengaluru Rs 1,29,730 Rs 1,41,627 Rs 1,86,369 Hyderabad Rs 1,29,785 Rs 1,41,687 Rs 1,86,244

Investors are now keeping a close watch on important developments in the United States, particularly the midterm elections, unemployment figures and upcoming Non-Farm Payrolls data. These indicators could offer further clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction and interest rate outlook.

Other factors likely to influence precious metal prices include crude oil movements, US inflation trends, expectations around Federal Reserve policy and industrial demand from technology, solar energy and electrification sectors.

Gold and silver prices may differ across Indian cities due to local taxes, transportation costs and other charges. Buyers planning jewellery purchases or silver investments should therefore check the prevailing rates in their respective cities before making a decision.