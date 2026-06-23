Gold and silver prices witnessed a strong upswing on Monday as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran.

Gold and silver prices witnessed a strong upswing on Monday as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran. The precious metals market remained volatile, with traders closely tracking developments in the Middle East, fluctuations in crude oil prices, and signals emerging from US-Iran peace negotiations.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August 5 delivery surged Rs 615, or 0.42 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,47,818 per 10 grams around 10:26 am. The yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,47,987, marking a gain of Rs 784 or 0.53 per cent from the previous close.

However, sharp fluctuations were visible throughout the session as gold also slipped to a low of Rs 1,45,110, down Rs 2,093 or 1.42 per cent. Gold had settled at Rs 1,47,203 in the previous session and opened at Rs 1,45,110.

Silver mirrored the bullish momentum. July 3 silver futures climbed Rs 2,139, or 0.92 per cent, to Rs 2,35,324 per kilogram, compared to the previous close of Rs 2,33,185. The white metal touched an intraday peak of Rs 2,37,106, rising Rs 3,921 or 1.68 per cent, while the day's low stood at Rs 2,34,296, still higher by Rs 1,111 or 0.47 per cent.

Are ,Gold Prices, at an All-Time High?

Gold continues to trade near record levels, supported by geopolitical uncertainty, inflation concerns, and global economic instability. While prices remain elevated, they have been witnessing sharp swings as investors react to every major development linked to the US-Iran situation and broader global markets.

Gold Rates Across Major Indian Cities

As of June 23, gold prices remained robust across key Indian markets:

City 22K Gold (Rs/1gm) 24K Gold (Rs/1gm) New Delhi Rs 13,446 Rs 14,667 Mumbai 13,431 Rs 14,652 Chennai 13,599 14,836 Kolkata Rs 13,431 Rs 14,652 Hyderabad Rs 13,431 Rs 14,652 Bengaluru Rs 13,431 Rs 14,652

What Drives Gold Prices in India?

Gold prices in India are influenced by a complex mix of international and domestic factors. Global gold rates, the strength of the US dollar, central bank policies, geopolitical developments, and local demand during festive and wedding seasons all play a crucial role in determining prices.

As uncertainty grips international markets, investors often turn to gold as a hedge against risk, boosting demand and pushing prices higher.

Silver Rates on June 23

Silver also remained firmly in focus among investors and jewellery buyers. The metal is currently priced at Rs 249.90 per gram and Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram in India.

City Silver (Rs/1 Kg) New Delhi Rs 2,49,900 Mumbai Rs 2,49,900 Chennai Rs 2,54,900 Kolkata Rs 2,49,900 Hyderabad Rs 2,54,900 Bengaluru Rs 2,49,900

Though generally more affordable than gold, silver continues to attract strong interest due to its dual appeal as both an investment asset and an industrial metal. Demand from manufacturing sectors, renewable energy projects, electronics production, and global market trends significantly influences silver's price movements.

With geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainty showing little sign of easing, both gold and silver are likely to remain under the spotlight as investors seek safety amid market turbulence.