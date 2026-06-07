Gold is valued as a traditional hedge against inflation, while silver also benefits from strong industrial demand in sectors like renewable energy and electronics. Experts anticipate continued volatility, influenced by central bank policies, inflation data, and upcoming seasonal demand in India.

Gold and silver prices continued to attract attention on June 7, 2026, as investors monitored global economic developments, interest-rate expectations and geopolitical tensions. Precious metals have remained among the preferred safe-haven assets this year, with both gold and silver witnessing sharp volatility amid changing market conditions.

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Despite recent fluctuations in international bullion markets, retail gold prices in India remained elevated. Market experts believe uncertainty surrounding global growth, central bank policies and geopolitical risks is supporting demand for precious metals. Gold, traditionally considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, continues to draw interest from both investors and jewellery buyers. Silver, meanwhile, is benefiting from strong industrial demand in sectors such as renewable energy, electronics and electric vehicles.

Gold and Silver Rates Today (June 7, 2026)

City 24K Gold (Rs /10 gm) 22K Gold (Rs /10 gm) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,55,200 Rs 1,42,267 Rs 2,48,210 Mumbai Rs 1,55,460 Rs 1,42,505 Rs 2,48,640 Kolkata Rs 1,55,260 Rs 1,42,322 Rs 2,48,310 Chennai Rs 1,55,920 Rs 1,42,927 Rs 2,49,360 Bengaluru Rs 1,55, 590 Rs 1,42,624 Rs 2,48,840 Hyderabad Rs 1,55,710 Rs 1,42,734 Rs 2,49,030

Note: Retail prices may vary slightly across jewellers due to making charges, GST and local market conditions.

The national average price of 24-carat gold remained close to Rs 99,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold hovered around Rs 90,650 per 10 grams. Silver continued to trade above Rs 1 lakh per kilogram in major cities, reflecting sustained investor interest and industrial demand.

What's Driving Gold and Silver Prices?

Bullion markets have remained sensitive to developments in the US economy and global monetary policy. Strong economic data from the United States recently triggered volatility in gold and silver prices, as traders reassessed expectations regarding future interest-rate cuts. Higher interest rates generally reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold, while uncertainty tends to boost demand for safe-haven investments.

Industry experts expect precious metal prices to remain volatile in the near term. Factors such as inflation data, central bank decisions, currency movements and geopolitical developments will continue to influence market sentiment. With the festive and wedding season approaching later in the year, jewellery demand is also expected to provide support to domestic prices.

For consumers planning to buy jewellery or invest in bullion, experts recommend tracking daily price movements and comparing rates across reputed jewellers before making a purchase. As gold remains near historic highs and silver trades at elevated levels, market participants are closely watching for the next major trigger that could shape precious metal prices in the coming weeks.