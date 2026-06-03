In New Delhi, rates stand at Rs 15,636 per gram for 24-carat gold, Rs 14,334 for 22-carat gold, and Rs 11,731 for 18-carat gold. Mumbai and Kolkata are witnessing identical prices, with 24-carat gold selling at Rs 15,621 per gram, 22-carat gold at Rs 14,319, and 18-carat gold at Rs 11,716.

Gold prices continue to witness sharp fluctuations as the ongoing US-Iran conflict fuels uncertainty across global financial markets. The precious metal, traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical turmoil, remains under close watch as investors assess the impact of rising tensions on the global economy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In India, gold prices are being influenced by a combination of international and domestic factors, including global gold rates, the strength of the US dollar, import costs, and seasonal demand from the jewellery sector. As a result, prices continue to vary across major cities.

Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities on June 3

In Chennai, gold is priced at Rs 15,817 per gram for 24-carat, Rs 14,499 for 22-carat, and Rs 12,179 for 18-carat varieties.

In New Delhi, rates stand at Rs 15,636 per gram for 24-carat gold, Rs 14,334 for 22-carat gold, and Rs 11,731 for 18-carat gold.

Mumbai and Kolkata are witnessing identical prices, with 24-carat gold selling at Rs 15,621 per gram, 22-carat gold at Rs 14,319, and 18-carat gold at Rs 11,716.

Similarly, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kerala have recorded gold prices of Rs 15,621 per gram for 24-carat, Rs 14,319 for 22-carat, and Rs 11,716 for 18-carat gold.

City 22K Gold (Rs /gram) 24K Gold (Rs /gram) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 14,334 Rs 15,636 Rs 2,79,900 Mumbai Rs 14,319 Rs 15,621 Rs 2,79,900 Chennai Rs 14,499 Rs 15,817 Rs 2,89,900 Kolkata Rs 14,319 Rs 15,621 Rs 2,79,900 Bengaluru Rs 14,319 Rs 15,621 Rs 2,79,900 Hyderabad Rs 14,319 Rs 15,621 Rs 2,89,900

As gold and silver rates vary slightly from city to city due to local taxes, transportation costs and dealer margins, buyers are advised to check the latest prices with authorised jewellers before making purchases. Investors and consumers alike will continue tracking global market developments for clues on the next major move in precious metal prices.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low?

While gold prices remain elevated compared to historical levels, they continue to move in response to global economic developments, geopolitical tensions, central bank policies, and currency fluctuations. Investors are closely tracking market signals to determine whether the precious metal will push towards fresh record highs or experience a correction in the coming weeks.

Silver prices today

Silver, another popular investment and jewellery metal, is currently trading at Rs 279.90 per gram and Rs 2,79,900 per kilogram in India.

Although silver is generally more affordable than gold, it remains a preferred choice among investors and jewellery buyers. Unlike gold, silver prices are heavily influenced not only by investment demand but also by industrial consumption. Demand from sectors such as electronics, manufacturing, solar energy, and technology continues to play a significant role in determining silver's market value, contributing to frequent price movements.

With global uncertainty persisting and commodity markets remaining sensitive to geopolitical developments, both gold and silver are expected to stay in focus for investors seeking stability amid volatility.