Gold and silver prices traded higher, supported by investor demand amid global economic uncertainty. Bullion gained in international and domestic markets, with Indian rates varying by city and purity due to local taxes. A softer US dollar and inflation concerns fueled the upward trend. Silver also benefited from its industrial applications.

Gold prices remained firm on July 6 as both domestic and international bullion markets traded higher, reflecting sustained investor interest in precious metals amid global economic uncertainty. Silver also witnessed gains, tracking positive momentum across commodity markets.

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In India, gold prices varied across cities depending on local taxes and jewellers' premiums. Buyers looking to purchase jewellery or invest in bullion should note that rates differ for 18-carat, 22-carat and 24-carat gold. Major markets including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida and Pune continued to report strong prices for the yellow metal.

City-wise Gold & Silver Rates Today (July 6, 2026)

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,46,870 Rs 1,34,640 Rs 2,49,900 Mumbai Rs 1,46,720 Rs 1,34,490 Rs 2,49,900 Kolkata Rs 1,46,720 Rs 1,34,490 Rs 2,49,900 Chennai Rs 1,49,450 Rs 1,36,990 Rs 2,59,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,46,720 Rs 1,34,490 Rs 2,49,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,46,720 Rs 1,34,490 Rs 2,59,900

In the futures market, gold contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded with an upward bias, while silver futures also edged higher. Internationally, bullion prices on COMEX remained supported by expectations surrounding interest rates, currency movements and continued safe-haven demand from investors. A softer US dollar and uncertainty over the global economic outlook have continued to lend support to precious metals.

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Market experts say gold continues to attract investors seeking protection against inflation and financial market volatility. Silver, meanwhile, is benefiting from both its appeal as a safe-haven asset and its growing industrial demand, particularly from the renewable energy and electronics sectors.

Investors are closely monitoring upcoming global economic data and signals from major central banks, as these are expected to influence the near-term direction of bullion prices. Any changes in monetary policy expectations, inflation trends or geopolitical developments could trigger fresh movement in gold and silver.

For jewellery buyers, checking city-wise rates before making purchases remains important, as prices can differ due to local levies, making charges and retailer margins. Long-term investors also continue to view gold as an effective portfolio diversifier during periods of economic uncertainty.

With bullion markets remaining volatile, analysts recommend keeping a close watch on both domestic MCX trends and international COMEX prices before making investment decisions. Gold and silver are likely to remain in focus this week as traders react to fresh global cues, currency fluctuations and developments in international financial markets.

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