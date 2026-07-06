Fitch Ratings upgraded JSW Steel's rating to 'BB+' with a Positive outlook, citing funds received from its JV with Japan's JFE Steel. The agency expects leverage to fall below 2.7x, potentially leading to a 'BBB-' investment-grade rating.

Fitch Ratings has upgraded JSW Steel Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured bonds to 'BB+' from 'BB', and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Positive, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. The outlook is now Positive on the company, JSW said in a press release citing the rating agency's report.

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The upgrade follows JSW Steel receiving Rs 294 billion in March 2026 and Rs 79 billion in June 2026 from the sale of steel assets to JSW JFE Kalinga Steel Limited (JJKSL), its newly formed 50:50 JV with Japan's JFE Steel Corporation.

Rating Rationale and Future Outlook

Fitch said the upgrade reflects its expectation that EBITDA net leverage, including proportionate consolidation of JJKSL, will remain below 2.7x and could improve further to around 2.0x from FY27. A sustained fall below 2.0x could trigger an upgrade to 'BBB-'. Leverage was 4.0x in FY25 and is estimated at 2.5x in FY26.

Fitch expects deleveraging to be aided by rising EBITDA, cost efficiencies and debt reduction using JJKSL proceeds, even as capex stays high and free cash flow remains negative. JSW has also set lower public net debt/EBITDA and net debt/equity targets.

Standalone EBITDA/tonne is forecast at INR10,750 in FY27 and INR11,250 in FY28, up from around INR9,700 in FY26. Support comes from India's 11 per cent-12 per cent safeguard duties on certain steel imports until April 2028, strong domestic demand, and easing iron ore prices.

Sales volume is projected to grow about 8 per cent annually over FY28-FY30, driven by the 5 mtpa brownfield expansion at Dolvi, debottlenecking, and the merger of BMM Ispat. Fitch expects India's steel consumption to expand 8 per cent on infrastructure, construction and manufacturing demand.

Expansion and Investment Strategy

JSW has raised its capex plan to INR230-275 billion annually over FY27-FY29 as it targets 50.3 mtpa capacity by FY30, up from 44.4 mtpa earlier.

Joint Venture and Self-Sufficiency Goals

Equity investment in JJKSL and a new JV with POSCO is pegged at INR21 billion a year over FY28-FY31, with limited impact on metrics. The two JVs are expected to add 11.5 mtpa by FY32.

Iron ore self-sufficiency is seen rising to 50 per cent by FY31 from 33 per cent in FY26. Vijayanagar remains in the first quartile of WoodMac's global cost curve.

Financial Health and Rating Triggers

Fitch noted liquidity remains strong with INR413 billion cash at FYE26, plus undrawn lines. The Positive Outlook reflects potential for further leverage improvement. A sustained rise above 2.7x could lead to negative action.

JSW Steel had 31.9 mtpa primary capacity in India as of 1HFY26, rising to 35.7 mtpa on a consolidated basis, including its share of JJKSL.

Market Response

Monday, the stock ended nearly 1 per cent higher at Rs 1,242.10 on the National Stock Exchange. (ANI)