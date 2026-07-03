On July 3, Indian gold and silver prices increased, mirroring international trends. This rise was driven by a weaker US dollar and anticipation of the US non-farm payrolls report, which could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. Expectations of policy easing also boosted demand for the precious metals.

Gold and silver prices traded higher in India on July 3, tracking gains in the international bullion market as investors awaited the crucial US non-farm payrolls report for fresh cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook. A weaker US dollar and growing expectations of policy easing supported demand for precious metals.

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According to the latest market data, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,43,940 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,34,010 per 10 grams. Retail prices differed slightly across cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad due to state taxes, transportation costs and jewellers' making charges.

Gold and Silver Prices Today (July 3, 2026)

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg)

Delhi Rs 1,43,940 Rs 1,34,010 Rs 2,45,100

Mumbai Rs 1,43,790 Rs 1,31,810 Rs 2,45,100

Kolkata

Rs 1,43,790 Rs 1,31,810 Rs 2,45,100

Chennai

Rs 1,46,190 Rs 1,34,010 Rs 2,50,100

Bengaluru

Rs 1,43,790 Rs 1,31,810 Rs 2,45,100

Hyderabad

Rs 1,43,790 Rs 1,31,810 Rs 2,50,100

Silver also witnessed positive momentum, with the metal trading at around Rs 2,45,100 per kg in the domestic market. Like gold, silver prices varied marginally across cities depending on local levies and dealer margins. The white metal continued to draw support from strong industrial demand and improving global investor sentiment.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 2: Gold Prices Dip, Silver Holds Firm; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), both gold and silver futures traded in the green, reflecting firm overseas cues. In international markets, COMEX gold and COMEX silver also advanced as traders positioned themselves ahead of key US economic data that could shape the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.

The US jobs report remains the primary focus for global investors. A weaker-than-expected employment reading could strengthen expectations of interest rate cuts later this year, making non-yielding assets such as gold more attractive. Silver, which benefits from both investment demand and industrial consumption, is also expected to remain sensitive to economic indicators and manufacturing activity.

Analysts say continued geopolitical uncertainty, central bank gold buying, currency movements and inflation expectations are likely to keep bullion prices volatile in the near term. Investors are advised to track both domestic and international developments before making buying or investment decisions.

Consumers planning to purchase jewellery or invest in bullion should compare city-wise rates before buying, as prices differ across locations due to local taxes and additional charges. With global market sentiment remaining cautious, gold and silver are expected to stay in focus as preferred safe-haven assets in the coming sessions.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today July 1: Gold Rises, Silver Holds Firm; Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and More