On July 18, gold and silver prices in major Indian cities were largely stable despite global uncertainties from geopolitical tensions and US dollar fluctuations. 24-karat gold held above Rs 1.43 lakh per 10 grams, with silver prices also showing little movement.

Gold and silver prices remained largely stable across major Indian cities on July 18, offering some relief to buyers and investors despite continued uncertainty in global markets. Precious metal prices have been closely tracking international developments, with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and fluctuating US dollar movements keeping bullion markets on edge.

According to the latest market update, 24-karat gold continued to trade above the Rs 1 lakh mark per 10 grams in several cities, while 22-karat gold also held firm. Silver prices showed little movement, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid global economic uncertainty.

Gold & Silver Prices Today (July 18, 2026)

City 22K Gold (Rs /10g) 24K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,31,450 Rs 1,43,440 Rs 2,30,000 Mumbai Rs 1,31,350 Rs 1,43,290 Rs 2,30,000 Kolkata Rs 1,31,350 Rs 1,43,290 Rs 2,30,000 Chennai Rs 1,31,350 Rs 1,43,290 Bengaluru Rs 1,31,350 Rs 1,43,290 Rs 2,30,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,31,350 Rs 1,43,290 Rs 2,35,000

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rates Today, July 17: Gold Prices Rise Across Major Cities; Check 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates

Gold continues to be viewed as a preferred safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical instability. Escalating tensions involving the United States and Iran, coupled with concerns over global trade and inflation, have supported international bullion prices. While domestic rates have remained relatively stable, analysts believe fresh developments in global markets could influence gold and silver prices in the coming days.

Jewellers say demand remains healthy, particularly during the ongoing wedding season and festive purchases. However, buyers are advised to compare city-wise prices before making purchases, as local taxes and making charges may vary across retailers.

Investors are also closely watching the US Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook. Any signals regarding future rate cuts or monetary policy changes could significantly impact global gold prices, which in turn influence domestic bullion rates.

For those planning to invest or purchase jewellery, experts recommend monitoring daily price movements and verifying rates with authorised jewellers. While gold remains a popular long-term investment and hedge against inflation, short-term fluctuations are expected as global economic and geopolitical developments continue to shape market sentiment.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 16): Check Latest 22K, 24K Gold Rates and City-Wise Prices Across India