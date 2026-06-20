On June 20, gold and silver prices in India remained firm, tracking international markets. This was driven by strong demand for safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and inflation concerns. In major cities, 24-carat gold traded above Rs 1.4 lakh per 10 grams.

Gold and silver prices remained firm in the domestic bullion market on June 20, tracking gains in international markets amid continued demand for safe-haven assets. Investors remained cautious over global economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions and monetary policy developments, supporting precious metal prices.

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According to the latest market data, 24-carat gold continued to trade above the Rs 1.4 lakh mark per 10 grams in major Indian cities, while 22-carat gold also witnessed an upward trend. The yellow metal has maintained its strength in recent weeks as investors seek protection against market volatility and inflation concerns.

Silver prices also stayed elevated, benefiting from a combination of investment demand and industrial consumption. Analysts note that silver's dual role as both a precious and industrial metal has helped sustain its momentum despite occasional fluctuations in global commodity markets.

Domestic bullion rates vary across cities due to factors such as transportation costs, local taxes, jeweller margins and regional demand. Major markets including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad reported strong pricing levels in line with global trends.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Jump on June 18: Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

City-wise Gold & Silver Rates Today (June 20)

City 22K Gold (Rs /10 gm) 24K Gold (Rs /10 gm) Silver (Rs /kg)

Delhi Rs 1,33,840 Rs 1,46,000 Rs 2,49,900

Mumbai Rs 1,33,690 Rs 1,45,850 Rs 2,49,900

Kolkata Rs 1,33,690 Rs 1,45,850 Rs 2,49,900

Chennai Rs 1,35,690 Rs 1,48,030 Rs 2,54,900

Bengaluru Rs 1,33,690 Rs 1,45,850 Rs 2,49,900

Hyderabad Rs 1,33,690 Rs 1,45,850 Rs 2,54,900

Market experts believe precious metals could remain volatile in the near term as traders closely monitor movements in the US dollar, bond yields and international bullion exchanges. Any major developments in global economic policy or geopolitical events could influence gold and silver prices further.

For consumers, the current price environment presents a mixed picture. While higher prices may increase the cost of jewellery purchases, many long-term investors continue to view gold and silver as reliable stores of value. Demand is also expected to remain healthy ahead of upcoming festive and wedding seasons, traditionally strong periods for bullion buying in India.

As international and domestic markets continue to react to economic developments, investors and buyers are advised to track daily price changes before making investment or purchasing decisions.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today: Precious Metals Rise Amid Global Cues; Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata