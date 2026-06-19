Gold and silver prices remained high on June 19, driven by strong investor demand as a hedge against inflation and market uncertainty. While a potential US Federal Reserve rate hike pressured international gold, Indian prices stayed near historic highs. Gold’s long-term appeal is sustained by geopolitical risks and inflation concerns.

Gold and silver prices remained elevated on June 19, with investors closely monitoring global economic developments, central bank policies and movements in international bullion markets. Precious metals continued to attract attention from both retail buyers and investors seeking a hedge against inflation and market uncertainty.

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Domestic bullion prices were supported by strong investor demand, although international gold prices faced pressure after the US Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of a rate hike later this year. A stronger US dollar typically weighs on gold because it makes the metal more expensive for overseas buyers. Despite global volatility, Indian gold prices remained near historic highs while silver continued to trade at robust levels.

Market experts say gold's long-term appeal remains intact due to persistent geopolitical uncertainties, inflation concerns and central bank purchases. Silver, meanwhile, continues to benefit from both investment demand and growing industrial usage, particularly in renewable energy and electronics manufacturing.

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Recent data indicates that gold prices in India have largely hovered between Rs 1.46 lakh and Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams during June, reflecting sustained investor interest despite periodic corrections. Silver prices have also remained strong, trading above Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram in the domestic market.

City-wise Gold & Silver Rates (June 19)

City 24K Gold (Rs /10 gm) 22K Gold (Rs /10 gm) Silver (Rs /kg)

Delhi Rs 1,52,200 Rs 1,39,500 Rs 2,60,000

Mumbai Rs 1,52,050 Rs 1,39,350 Rs 2,60,000

Kolkata Rs 1,52,050 Rs 1,39,350 Rs 2,60,000

Chennai Rs 1,52,850 Rs 1,40,100 Rs 2,65,000

Bengaluru Rs 1,52,300 Rs 1,39,600 Rs 2,60,000

Hyderabad Rs 1,52,300 Rs 1,39,600 Rs 2,65,000

Note: Prices may vary slightly across jewellers depending on local taxes, making charges and market conditions.

Jewellery buyers are advised to compare rates across retailers and factor in making charges, GST and hallmark certification costs before making purchases. Investors, meanwhile, continue to view both gold and silver as effective portfolio diversifiers amid uncertain global market conditions.

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rates Today June 17: Precious Metals Hold Firm, Check Latest Prices in Bengaluru, Delhi and More