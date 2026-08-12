On August 12, 2026, gold and silver prices in India edged higher. Nationally, 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,53,840 per 10 grams, while silver was Rs 2,36,150 per kg.

Gold and silver prices edged higher in India on Wednesday, August 12, with 24K gold quoted at Rs 1,53,840 per 10 grams at the national level, according to data available at 06:28 am. The price of 22K gold stood at Rs 1,41,020 per 10 grams, while Silver 999 Fine was priced at Rs 2,36,150 per kg.

Gold prices have delivered a strong performance over the past year, rising 53.46% on a yearly basis. Silver has recorded an even sharper rally, gaining 107.49% over the same period. On August 12, 2025, silver was priced at Rs 1,13,810 per kg, compared with Rs 2,36,150 per kg at the India level on August 12, 2026.

Among the major cities, Chennai recorded the highest 24K and 22K gold prices. Hyderabad and Bengaluru followed closely, while Delhi offered the lowest 24K gold rate among the six major cities listed.

Gold and Silver Prices in India on August 12, 2026

City 24K Gold (Rs/10g) 22K Gold (Rs/10g) Silver 999 Fine (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 1,53,300 Rs 1,40,525 Rs 2,35,320 Mumbai Rs 1,53,570 Rs 1,40,773 Rs 2,35,720 Kolkata Rs 1,53,360 Rs 1,40,580 Rs 2,35,410 Chennai Rs 1,54,010 Rs 1,41,176 Rs 2,36,410 Bengaluru Rs 1,53,690 Rs 1,40,883 Rs 2,35,910 Hyderabad Rs 1,53,810 Rs 1,40,993 Rs 2,36,100

Silver prices also varied across cities, with Chennai reporting the highest Silver 999 Fine rate among the major metros. Hyderabad and Bengaluru were close behind. At the national level, Silver 925 Sterling was quoted at Rs 2,18,439 per kg.

Gold and silver rates can vary across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, demand, making charges and other market factors. Buyers should check the latest rates with local jewellers before making a purchase.