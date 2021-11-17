  • Facebook
    Gold, silver price today, November 17: Gold sees a growth while silver witnesses decline; see rates

    Today, 17 November, the purchasing price of 10 grammes of 24-carat gold was Rs 49,360, up Rs 430 from yesterday's procurement price of Rs 48,930

    New Delhi, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 10:22 AM IST
    Today, 17 November, the purchasing price of 10 grammes of 24-carat gold was Rs 49,360, up Rs 430 from yesterday's procurement price of Rs 48,930. Meanwhile, the cost of silver fell by Rs 400 from yesterday's trade price of Rs 66,800 per kilogramme. As a result, the precious metal is presently trading for Rs 66,400 per kilogramme.

    The price of yellow metal fluctuates daily due to state taxes, production charges, and excise duty across the country.

    Check out the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

    • Bengaluru

    Gold (24kt): Rs 50360
    Silver (1kg): Rs 66400

    • Chennai:

    Gold (24kt): Rs 50740
    Silver: Rs 71500

    • New Delhi

    Gold (24kt): Rs 52680
    Silver: Rs 66400

    • Kolkata:

    Gold: Rs 51460
    Silver: Rs 66400

    • Mumbai: 

    Gold: Rs 49370
    Silver: Rs 66400

    • Visakhapatnam

    Gold: Rs 50360
    Silver: Rs 71500

