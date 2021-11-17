  • Facebook
    Petrol, diesel prices, November 17: Rates remain steady for another day; check prices here

    Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 86.67. Know rates about other cities

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 9:05 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices stayed steady for the 14th day in a row on November 17. The Centre announced a cut in excise duty on fuels on the eve of Diwali, resulting in a remarkable drop in petrol and diesel prices across the country. The government cut the price of gasoline by 5 rupees and diesel by 10 rupees. Following this decision, many states, mainly those led by the National Democratic Alliance and its supporters, decreased the Value Added Tax on gasoline and diesel prices. Opposition-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan followed suit, announcing the most significant reductions in petrol prices. 

    Petrol costs Rs 103.97 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. Petrol costs Rs 109.98 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre. A litre of petrol costs Rs 101.40 in Chennai. On Wednesday, the cost of a litre of fuel was Rs 91.43. Petrol costs Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 101.56 per litre. While petrol prices Rs 107.23 in Bhopal, a Rs 6.27 discount, diesel costs Rs 90.87 per litre.

    Here's a list of the rates of petrol and diesel across the country:

    • Mumbai

    Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

    • Delhi

    Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

    • Chennai

    Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

    • Kolkata

    Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

    • Hyderabad

    Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

    • Bengaluru

    Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 9:05 AM IST
