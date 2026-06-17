Gold and silver prices in major Indian cities remained largely stable amid global economic uncertainty, attracting investors seeking a hedge against inflation and volatility. Key factors influencing domestic rates include international prices, exchange rates, and local taxes.

Gold and silver prices remained largely stable in major Indian cities, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid fluctuating global economic conditions. Precious metals continue to attract buyers seeking a hedge against inflation, currency volatility, and geopolitical uncertainty. Market experts note that international spot prices, rupee-dollar exchange rates, import duties, and local taxes remain the key factors influencing domestic bullion rates.

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Silver prices in Bengaluru hovered around Rs 260 per gram and Rs 2.60 lakh per kilogram, according to market trackers. The white metal has witnessed sharp swings in recent weeks, driven by changing industrial demand and global commodity trends. Despite volatility, silver continues to remain a preferred investment avenue due to its dual role as both an industrial and precious metal.

City-wise Gold and Silver Rates Today

City Gold 22K (Rs /gm) Gold 24K (Rs /gm) Silver (Rs /kg) Bengaluru Rs 1,38,740 Rs 1,51,360 Rs 2,64,900 Delhi Rs 1,38,890 Rs 1,51,510 Rs 2,64,900 Mumbai Rs 1,38,740 Rs 1,51,360 Rs 2,64,900 Chennai Rs 1,40,590 Rs 1,53,370 Rs 2,74,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,38,740 Rs 1,51,360 Rs 2,74,900 Kolkata Rs 1,38,740 Rs 1,51,360 Rs 2,64,900

Note: Rates may vary slightly across jewellers due to making charges, local levies, and GST.

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Gold prices also remained elevated, supported by strong investment demand and global market uncertainties. Bullion dealers say buyers are closely monitoring international developments and central bank policies for cues on future price movements. Analysts believe gold could continue to trade in a firm range if global economic concerns persist.

Jewellers report steady consumer interest ahead of upcoming festive and wedding purchases. While high prices have prompted some buyers to opt for lighter jewellery, investment demand through coins, bars, and digital gold remains healthy. Silver demand has also been supported by growing usage in solar panels, electronics, and electric vehicle manufacturing.

Experts advise investors to track daily bullion rates and consider gradual purchases rather than timing short-term price fluctuations. Precious metals continue to be viewed as an important component of a diversified investment portfolio, especially during periods of market uncertainty.

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