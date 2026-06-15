Gold prices in major Indian cities have declined due to easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. This development reduced demand for gold as a safe-haven asset, prompting investors to shift towards riskier investments. Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold, along with silver, saw price drops across key urban centers.

Gold prices witnessed a decline across major Indian cities as easing geopolitical tensions following reports of a US-Iran peace deal dampened demand for safe-haven assets. The yellow metal, which had rallied amid uncertainty in global markets, came under pressure as investors shifted focus toward riskier assets after signs of diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran.

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According to the latest market update, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates softened in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Silver prices also witnessed a correction as broader precious metals markets reacted to the changing global risk environment. While city-wise rates vary depending on local taxes, transportation costs and jewellers' pricing policies, the overall trend reflected weaker bullion demand.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (June 15)

City 24K Gold (Rs /10g) 22K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,50,380 Rs 1,37,848 Rs 2,46,770 Mumbai Rs 1,50,640 Rs 1,38,087 Rs 2,47,200 Bengaluru Rs 1,50,760 Rs 1,38,197 Rs 2,47,390 Chennai Rs 1,51,080 Rs 1,38,490 Rs 2,47,920 Hyderabad Rs 1,50,880 Rs 1,38,307 Rs 2,47,590 Kolkata Rs 1,50,440 Rs 1,37,903 Rs 2,46,870

Market analysts attribute the decline to reduced investor anxiety after indications that diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran could help stabilize the region. Gold is traditionally viewed as a hedge against geopolitical uncertainty and inflation. When tensions ease, investors often move funds into equities and other growth-oriented assets, putting pressure on bullion prices.

Despite the recent pullback, gold continues to remain one of the preferred investment options for Indian households and long-term investors. Experts note that factors such as global interest rate expectations, central bank purchases, inflation trends and currency movements will continue to influence precious metal prices in the coming weeks. Any fresh geopolitical developments or shifts in monetary policy could trigger renewed volatility in gold and silver markets.

For consumers planning jewellery purchases, the correction may offer a buying opportunity ahead of the upcoming festive and wedding season. However, analysts advise buyers to track daily price movements closely, as bullion markets remain sensitive to global economic and political developments. Silver, which often mirrors gold's trajectory while also responding to industrial demand trends, is expected to remain volatile as investors assess the broader outlook for global growth and inflation.

With sentiment improving after the reported US-Iran breakthrough, precious metals have temporarily lost some of their safe-haven appeal, resulting in lower gold and silver prices across India.