NotJustArt, a Youth4Jobs venture, and Adani GreenXTalks have launched the 5th Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026, an exclusive, free-to-enter global photo contest for amateur and professional photographers with disabilities.

NotJustArt, a Youth4Jobs venture, in partnership with Adani GreenXTalks, has announced the launch of the 5th edition of the Global Ability Photography Challenge (GAPC) 2026, India's largest inclusive photography challenge for persons with disabilities. The competition, open globally and free to enter, is exclusively for persons with disabilities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Over its past four editions, the Global Ability Photography Challenge has grown into an inclusive global platform, reaching over 8 million people, inspiring more than 50,000 participants and attracting entries from over 30 countries. Last year, the exhibition was showcased in Japan and Dubai, a release said. The GAPC has invited photographers with disabilities -- both amateur and professional -- to submit work that reflects their perspectives and lived experiences. By bringing these narratives into the mainstream, the GAPC aims to expand representation and reshape perceptions of disability, the release said.

Empowering Unique and Powerful Perspectives

Meera Shenoy, Founder and CEO, Youth4Jobs Foundation, said, "The Global Ability Photography Challenge demonstrates clearly that, when given a platform, persons with disabilities do not just participate -- they lead with unique and powerful perspectives. Many of our winners inspire by creatively overcoming multiple challenges and are now breaking new ground."

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airports Holdings Ltd, said, "We are delighted to participate with NotJustArt and Youth4Jobs Foundation to offer a platform that showcases global PwD talent and brings them together to compete in one of the most beautiful, creative and universal hobbies - photography. Indeed, every picture will be worth a thousand words."

Prizes and Global Recognition

To recognise and celebrate exceptional talent, the competition carries a substantial prize pool and multiple opportunities for global exposure. The first prize is of Rs 5,00,000, second prize of Rs 3,00,000 and third prize is of Rs 2,00,000. The fourth to tenth prizes are of Rs 1,00,000 each The top 20 entries will be featured in a curated exhibition, the release said.

The top 10 winners will receive trophies designed by internationally acclaimed product designer Michael Foley, the founder of Foley Designs and TLV Solutions. All participants will receive certificates of participation.

The award ceremony and exhibition will be held on June 24, 2026, in Ahmedabad. Travel and accommodation will be covered for selected Indian winners and one international participant. Selected entries will also be featured across media platforms and global campaigns. (ANI)