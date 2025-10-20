Indian markets have reached new 52-week highs, driven by strong domestic momentum and positive investor sentiment. Future market direction will be influenced by the ongoing earnings season and global central bank policies.

Indian markets are riding high once again. After a week of solid gains, benchmark indices have touched fresh 52-week highs, thanks to strong domestic momentum and upbeat investor sentiment. Experts say the next big moves in the market will be guided by the ongoing earnings season and global central bank policies. Adding to the optimism is the progress in India–US trade relations, with both sides expected to conclude the first phase of their trade deal by November — a development that’s boosting confidence across sectors.

GIFT Nifty Points to Positive Monday Opening

The GIFT Nifty (earlier SGX Nifty) traded 205.50 points, or 0.80% higher, at 25,961.50 — a clear sign that Dalal Street is in for a gap-up start on Monday.

Technical analysts remain upbeat, saying Nifty could extend its rally. “Buying on dips may continue to work well,” one analyst said. On the downside, strong support lies at 25,500, while resistance is seen between 25,850 and 26,000. Meanwhile, the India VIX, which measures market volatility, rose 7.3% to 11.66, suggesting some caution among traders.

Global Markets in Recovery Mode

Wall Street wrapped up Friday on a high note as investors reacted positively to upbeat earnings from regional banks and mixed comments from US leaders on China.

Asian markets followed the lead, opening higher on Monday after two straight weeks of losses. Easing trade tensions between the US and China helped lift sentiment.

Hang Seng futures jumped 2.5%

Japan’s Topix gained 1.9%

Australia’s ASX 200 remained flat

Euro Stoxx 50 futures edged up 0.4%

Oil, Rupee, and Other Key Updates

Oil prices slipped slightly on Monday, weighed down by fears of oversupply and slower global demand.

The Japanese yen also weakened amid reports that Sanae Takaichi, a pro-stimulus politician, is set to become Japan’s next Prime Minister — a move seen as positive for the country’s stock market.

Back home, the Indian rupee gave up early gains and settled 6 paise lower at ₹88.02 per US dollar on Friday, hurt by trade-related worries and global uncertainty.

Institutional Action and F&O Update

Two stocks — Samman Capital and RBL Bank — remain in the F&O ban list after crossing 95% of their market-wide position limits.