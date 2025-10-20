IRCTC Payment Glitch? Here's the Easiest Way to Claim Refund
During the festive season, the IRCTC website crashes, causing many online payments to get stuck. If the refund is delayed, you can contact customer service to file a complaint.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
IRCTC Refund
During the festive season, the IRCTC website crashed, affecting many passengers who paid online. Complaints flooded social media as money got stuck. Over 5,000 people have complained.
Image Credit : IRCTC
IRCTC Refund Process
If payment is made but no ticket is issued, don't worry. IRCTC's refund process is automatic. Your money is safe and will be returned in 3-5 business days.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
IRCTC Charges
If you don't get a refund, email a screenshot of the failed transaction to care@irctc.co.in. Or, contact customer service to file a complaint.
Image Credit : social media
Indian Railways
Technical glitches on IRCTC are common during festive seasons. However, its refund system is secure and automated. Your money will definitely be returned.
