GIFT City launched the Women in Fintech Accelerator to support women-led startups. This investment readiness program helps ventures access institutional capital by offering mentorship, investor matchmaking, and addressing fundraising challenges.

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on Thursday announced the launch of the Women in Fintech Accelerator under the GIFT International Fintech Innovation Hub (GIFT IFIH). The initiative was established to strengthen the participation of women-led startups within India's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) ecosystem.

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Program to Bolster Investment Readiness

The program functions as an investment readiness initiative designed to help women-led fintech ventures better access institutional capital and scale their operations. According to a GIFT City press release, the accelerator focuses on addressing specific challenges such as limited access to investor networks, gaps in fundraising preparedness, and structural barriers found within traditional funding ecosystems.

The accelerator follows a hybrid format, beginning with an in-person immersion at GIFT City centered on investment readiness. This is followed by a virtual phase that features curated investor engagements. Startups participating in the program receive structured mentorship, investor matchmaking opportunities, and one-on-one interactions with relevant capital providers to help them navigate the financial landscape.

Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO, GIFT City, said, "GIFT City is committed to fostering a globally competitive financial ecosystem that encourages innovation, inclusivity, and entrepreneurship. Through initiatives such as the Women in Fintech Accelerator, we aim to support high-potential women-led startups with the capabilities and access required to engage with institutional capital and scale sustainably."

Fostering a Competitive Fintech Ecosystem

The GIFT IFIH has been active in supporting fintech innovation through structured programmes and ecosystem partnerships. Over the past year, the hub supported 37 startups across several segments, including digital banking, regtech, insurtech, and cross-border financial services. These efforts helped build a pipeline of high-growth ventures within the GIFT City framework.

The program is expected to contribute to a more diverse and resilient fintech ecosystem by enabling stronger linkages between founders and investors. It also seeks to improve the quality of investment-ready startups emerging from GIFT City. With this launch, GIFT City continues to focus on innovation-led growth, strengthening its role as a global fintech hub and a platform for inclusive entrepreneurship within India's evolving financial services landscape. (ANI)