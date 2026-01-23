At its Davos debut, the GIFT City delegation engaged global financial firms like Euroclear and Visa, positioning India's IFSC as a prime destination for banking, capital markets, and fintech, reflecting growing investor confidence.

During its first participation at the forum, the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) delegation engaged with international investors to position India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) as a scalable destination for banking, capital markets, and fintech. Global firms expressed interest in deepening engagement regarding India-linked financial services and cross-border operations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

GIFT City's MD and Group CEO, Sanjay Kaul, noted the shift in how international businesses view the Indian market. "India is at a defining stage in its economic journey, with global institutions increasingly viewing the country not just as a market, but as a base for sophisticated financial and technology operations. The discussions at Davos reflect growing confidence in GIFT City's regulatory framework and operating environment, and its ability to offer global firms a competitive, internationally aligned platform within India's jurisdiction to participate in the country's long-term growth," Kaul said.

Engagements with Global Financial Firms

The delegation conducted structured meetings with senior leaders from major financial firms, including Euroclear, Marsh McLennan, Invesco, Visa, and Nasdaq. These talks focused on the evolution of India's capital markets and the operational benefits provided by the IFSC ecosystem, such as the unified regulatory environment and ease of capital movement. The interest from these institutions underscored the growing recognition of the IFSC as a credible platform for international business expansion.

Focus on Technology and Institutional Hubs

Digital infrastructure and technology were also central to the discussions. Meetings with companies such as Qualcomm, Cognizant, Wipro, and HCL Software highlighted GIFT City's role as a hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and cybersecurity. Conversations with stakeholders like the IMD Business School and Egon Zehnder further established the city as an institutional destination.

Discussions on Global Capital Flows

The delegation also participated in roundtables and sessions hosted by the Swiss Embassy and the Confederation of Indian Industry to discuss the future of global capital flows. (ANI)