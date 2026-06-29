A Bajaj Capital report finds 51% of Gen Z are proactive investors but rely on parental insurance, leaving them financially fragile. Despite research via apps and influencers, they delay buying protection, creating a significant under-protection gap.

Roughly 51 per cent of Gen Z individuals operate as proactive investors who actively allocate capital into mutual funds and systematic investment plans (SIP), yet a significant reliance on parental insurance continues to delay their transition to independent protection.

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According to a research report by Bajaj Capital, 29 per cent of this demographic utilize financial applications and 26 per cent track influencers to source answers, though their journey consistently halts at the research stage. The final conversion from digital browsing to actual product purchase remains low despite high overall information access.

The Under-Protection Paradox

The report mentioned that a stark reality exists for Gen Z because their underlying financial foundations remain surprisingly fragile despite their role as active wealth-builders. Nearly two-thirds, or 65 per cent, of Gen Z respondents find themselves exactly one health crisis away from outright financial instability. While the remaining 35 per cent believe they are fully protected through parental coverage or existing employer policies, the majority are effectively under-protected. This specific segment looks wealthy on paper due to expanding investment portfolios, but a single significant health event would derail their financial trajectory entirely.

Venkatesh Naidu, CEO of Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking Ltd, stated, "The data tells us something we suspected but now see clearly: India is insuring itself, but not at the velocity or adequacy the risk environment demands. Young people save aggressively but protect cautiously." He further noted, "Women are financially independent yet dependent on others for insurance decisions. And across all groups, the cost of protection in a real crisis far exceeds what families believe their policies cover."

Why Gen Z Defers Insurance

The report noted that the decision to postpone insurance reflects a lower perceived urgency rather than an outright rejection of the system. Compared to mutual funds that provide visible returns and an ongoing sense of financial progress, insurance feels less immediate to young adults because the core value emerges only when a claim is made. Consequently, personal insurance is deferred for five to seven critical years until the protection needs feel tangible.

Alternative Financial Strategies in a Crisis

As per the report, 24 per cent stated they would use fixed deposits or savings, 14 per cent would borrow from family, 9 per cent would liquidate investments at unfavorable terms, and 6 per cent would take loans.

More Than a Knowledge Crisis

"This is not a knowledge crisis. It is a confidence crisis, an autonomy crisis, an advice crisis, and a design crisis. All three are solvable," Naidu said.

The report highlighted that Gen Z approaches money with sophistication, understands market returns, and handles volatility well. However, the pattern completely inverts regarding insurance, where reliance on others and assumption-based acceptance dominate. (ANI)