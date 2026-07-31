Government e-Marketplace (GeM) launched its 10-day 10th Foundation Day celebrations. CEO Mihir Kumar said the platform has fulfilled PM Modi's vision for a transparent digital marketplace that reduces corruption in public procurement.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) on Friday launched its 10-day celebrations leading up to its 10th Foundation Day, with Chief Executive Officer Mihir Kumar saying the platform has fulfilled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating a transparent digital marketplace that enables businesses to work with the government while reducing corruption. "Our Hon'ble Prime Minister had envisioned creating a digital marketplace that would provide people an opportunity to do business, eliminate corruption and ensure everyone could transparently connect with the government for business. GeM has made that vision a reality," Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

A Decade of Transformation and Future Vision

The celebrations began with the unveiling of the official GeM 10th Foundation Day logo, marking a decade of the government's public procurement platform. Addressing the gathering, Kumar reflected on GeM's transformation over the past decade and outlined its vision for the next phase of growth, innovation and stakeholder-centric public procurement. He said the Foundation Day celebrations are aimed at recognising the contribution of all stakeholders while gathering suggestions to further strengthen the platform. "This is not just our celebration - it belongs to all our stakeholders, including buyers, sellers and others associated with the procurement ecosystem. We also want to take our outreach to universities and states to understand how we can make the Government e-Marketplace even better," Kumar said.

Stakeholder Engagement and Celebratory Events

As part of the celebrations, GeM will organise a Buyer Meet on August 5 and a Seller Roundtable on August 10 before culminating in its 10th Foundation Day celebrations. Distinguished buyers and sellers will also be recognised for their contribution to strengthening the GeM ecosystem.

The ministry said the launch of the celebrations marks the beginning of a year-long series of stakeholder engagement initiatives and outreach programmes across the country. Through special events, dialogues and collaborative platforms, GeM will bring together buyers, sellers, policymakers, industry representatives and ecosystem partners to showcase its contribution to transparent, efficient and inclusive public procurement over the past decade. (ANI)