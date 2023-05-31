Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: GDP grew 6.1 percent in January-March 2023; annual growth at 7.2% for 2022-23

    According to government data, the GDP growth was 7.2% for 2022-23 as compared to 9.1% in 2021-22

    GDP grew 6.1 percent in January-March 2023; estimated at 7.2% for 2022-23
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2023, 5:46 PM IST

    The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday informed that India's GDP grew at 6.1 per cent in January-March 2023 when compared to 4.5% in October-December 2022.

    According to government data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had expanded by 4 per cent in the January-March period of 2021-22.

    The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) further said that the economy expanded 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 against a 9.1 per cent growth in 2021-22.

    The NSO in its second advance estimate of national accounts had pegged the country's growth at 7 per cent for 2022-23.

    China has registered an economic growth of 4.5 per cent in the first three months of 2023.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 5:50 PM IST
